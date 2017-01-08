Arizona left me with a lot of open threes and I had to take them. Same thing with Arizona State, but the difference is they just fell this game.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Kyle Kuzma and the Utah Utes bounced back Saturday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena. After subpar performances in a setback at Arizona two days earlier, they capped their first Pac-12 road trip with an 88-82 win at Arizona State.

Kuzma shined brightest against the Sun Devils with a career-high 26 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.

“I was just more aggressive. I wasn’t really aggressive in Arizona,” said Kuzma, who added that he took what the defense gave him in both games. “Arizona left me with a lot of open threes and I had to take them. Same thing with Arizona State, but the difference is they just fell this game.”

Kuzma was 3 of 4 beyond the arc. In Tucson, he made just 1 of 5. Two of his long shots against ASU came in a pivotal 23-8 run that turned a 43-39 deficit into an eight-point lead entering the final 10 minutes of play. Kuzma had 12 of his points in the run.

“Kyle really had a great stretch in that second half to get us a lead and everyone was clicking and playing well,” said Utah associate head coach Tommy Connor.

Even so, ASU proved pesky. The Sun Devils pulled within two points twice in the final 38 seconds. Utah responded to the challenges by making 6 of 8 free throws while facing ASU’s famed “Curtain of Distraction” behind the basket.

“We just got stops and we made a lot of great plays down the stretch,” Kuzma said.

David Collette and JoJo Zamora finished with 18 points apiece, while Devon Daniels chipped in 15 as the Utes improved to 11-4 overall and 2-1 in the Pac-12.

The Sun Devils fell to 9-8 and 2-2.

“They’re hard to play against — really, really hard to play against, and they’re going to beat a lot of teams here,” Connor said. “So this is a heck of a win for the Utes.”

Utah returns home this week to face nationally ranked USC and UCLA. The games are Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

The Utes enter the contests on a positive note.

“You need all the bullets you can get and we had them all today,” said Connor, who acknowledged that he was pretty proud of the guys for salvaging a split on the Arizona trip. “A win on the road is a win on the road.”

Connor noted that free throws were made when needed. Same goes for getting the ball in-bounds and making stops.

All in all, the players were pleased as well.

“We’ll take it,” Collette said. “First road win, so it’ll get us going.”

Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak, who had his back lock up in the closing seconds, received medical treatment after the game. He accompanied the team back to Salt Lake City and managed to walk (albeit slowly) through the airport terminal after the flight.

Email: dirk@deseretnews.com

Twitter: @DirkFacer