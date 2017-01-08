SALT LAKE CITY — A group holding rallies against President-elect Donald Trump in cities across the nation made a stop in Salt Lake on Sunday night.

The Earth2Trump Resistance Roadshow is visiting 16 cities on its way to the nation's capital to join with other protesters on Jan. 20 for Trump's inauguration. There are two groups simultaneously making their way east.

Each stop features guest speakers and musicians. The Earth2Trump rallies are organized by the Center for Biological Diversity. Hundreds of people attended earlier gatherings in Portland and Seattle. Several dozen attended the group's rally in Salt Lake.

Valerie Love, the clean energy campaigner with the Center for Biological Diversity, said the goal is to bring people together to empower them to take a stand against Trump's "dangerous" agenda and his "threats to civil rights."

"We really want to partner with everyone who is feeling under attack and threatened by the specific agenda points Trump is bringing and build a broader, progressive network of solidarity," she said.

Love, who specializes in climate and energy issues, is particularly disturbed about statements Trump has made regarding the environment.

"I'm very concerned that Donald Trump has said climate change is a hoax. And then in his 100 Days Plan he has promised to withdraw us from the Paris Climate Agreement. He's promised to fast-track fossil fuel infrastructure projects like Keystone XL (pipeline), open up more federal lands and waters for oil drilling, and rollback regulations on coal," Love said.

Furthermore, she is "very worried" about some of the president-elect's Cabinet appointments, including Scott Pruitt as head of the Environmental Protection Agency; Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobil, as secretary of state; and Steve Bannon as Trump's chief strategist.

In addition to the environment, Trump's comments regarding immigration, racism and women are also of great concern to the group, Love said.

During the cross-country call to action, Earth2Trump is asking citizens to "pledge resistance to Trump's attacks on the environment, civil rights and American democracy" by signing a national pledge.

"That includes pressuring our decision-makers in Congress to build a strong firewall against the policies that he's going to be proposing that are a threat. That also includes protesting and rallying and using our First Amendment rights to register our descent. And it also means fighting in the courts," Love said.

When the group reaches Washington, D.C., members will join other protesters on Inauguration Day, and then participate in the Women's March protest on Jan. 21.

More information about Earth2Trump and their agenda can be found at http://www.earth2trump.org.