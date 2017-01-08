The Utah Jazz concluded their five-game road trip with an 88-79 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday evening.

A day after a dramatic come-from-behind win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Jazz trailed the Grizzlies by 12 with 2:30 remaining before cutting the deficit to five with 1:09 left. Marc Gasol drew a foul from behind the 3-point line and made all three free throws, however, stopping Utah's momentum.

Gordon Hayward led all scorers with 22 points. Gasol and Mike Conley combined for 36 points to lead Memphis.

Utah, which dropped its record to 23-16, will return home to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.