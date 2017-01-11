A lot of time and effort have been and are being spent on addressing intergenerational poverty (IGP) in Utah. A lot of money soon could follow. But before that happens, many systemic barriers, political and programmatic, must disappear.

By definition there are no “situational” cycles of poverty and dependency. A culture of dependency is intergenerational. Former state Sen. Stuart Reid astutely recognized this difference and structured his legislation, the 2012 Intergenerational Poverty Mitigation Act, passed unanimously by both legislative chambers, to avoid policy and funding distractions of the past and look anew for real solutions. These new solutions rest on a childcentric view of intergenerational poverty. The entire IGP movement in Utah rests on the presumption that a child can be enabled through direct, outside intervention to break the family’s cycle of poverty. Relief still exists for IGP adults, but the focus to break the cycle of poverty and dependency now rests on IGP children.

Unfortunately, it will be hard to teach old poverty dogs new tricks. Systemic barriers on the political left and right will hamper these innovative efforts. On the political left, those in the poverty-relief industry built over the past 60 years will find it difficult to wrap their heads around this new focus even if they want to. They will naturally default attention to adults. They may continue to insist that children cannot successfully be influenced to break the cycle of poverty and dependence if they go home to parents who only reinforce that culture. But that opinion belies experience. Nearly every instance of successfully breaking the chains of intergenerational poverty includes an outside intervention with the child — a grandparent, a teacher, a coach, a kind neighbor, a church leader, etc.

If its paradigm does not change, either the poverty industry will overtly fight a concentrated focus on IGP in Utah or it will covertly pretend that the old ways address IGP or it will cleverly focus on “at-risk” youth (not IGP kids) or, unashamedly, it will call everything IGP just to get funding.

Systemic barriers exist as well on Utah’s political right. Conservative policymakers who dominate the state Legislature will have to get their heads around the reality that IGP is a different poverty creature requiring sometimes-unconventional solutions. These children don’t have bootstraps to pull up. These children often lack resilience, hope, love and dignity. Those “soft” characteristics do not easily fall into traditional methods of intervention. In other words, conservative lawmakers will have to start thinking of IGP children in terms of personal relationships (e.g., more physical, mental and emotional health assessments) and not impersonal materialistic, coercive or economic solutions.

The good news for the Utah Legislature is that a focus on IGP children now will save taxpayers dollars down the road. Situational poverty will be with us always. But intergenerational poverty is a culture; it is learned. It is in control of the human spirit. We can break this cycle if we put our minds and resources to it. It can all but disappear in a generation. That reality will save millions of dollars over time. More important, it will give hope to the hopeless and literally save lives.

Building on Reid’s vision, the 2017 Utah Legislature should take a bold first step to implement IGP policy: Create a pilot project for the 50,000-plus IGP children in Utah. This pilot project necessarily will break many of the conventions of traditional poverty relief. This pilot project must be data-driven and seen in longitudinal terms, up to 10 years. Perhaps using school grade levels, we need to be able to look at a pre-K IGP child over a 10-year period and so on up the ladder to high school. We need the uncontested freedom, adequate funding (redirected or new) and bureaucratic strings cut to focus effectively on IGP children. A 360-degree collaborative view of IGP children requires new ways of doing things.

We also need to trust local agencies, public and private, to address this issue rather than state-mandated, top-down approaches of the past. The current 12-county strategic planning effort, wisely encouraged by the state Department of Workforce Services, needs the freedom and responsibility to work for its IGP kids. This local experiment will set the precedent for the state and then Utah will set the precedent for the nation. Now is the time for federal, state and local collaboration to help break the cycles of poverty and dependency in Utah.

Paul Mero is president and CEO of Next Generation Freedom Fund whose work is currently centered on intergenerational poverty.