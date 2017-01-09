A lighthearted look at news of the day

I wouldn’t say things are strange in Washington these days, but don’t be surprised if WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange becomes the new head of the CIA.

---

But, apparently, Arnold Schwarzenegger will not be the new secretary of Celebrity Apprentice.

---

Won’t it be refreshing to have a president who can both take care of international and domestic crises and still give us critiques of prime-time television shows?

---

Death row inmates should pay attention. In 2010, Donald Trump said Assange should maybe get the death penalty for compromising U.S. intelligence. But now that Assange apparently has attacked Democrats, Trump is tweeting nice things about him. So, if you’re waiting for the electric chair, a nice letter of support for the president-elect might not hurt.

---

If you’re keeping score, Donald Trump last week tweeted that an “intelligence” briefing had been delayed on “Russian hacking,” which he termed strange. Then he quoted Assange as saying the U.S. media is dishonest, to support his own feelings, and then he gave credence to Assange’s claims he was not receiving information from the Russians. Trump followed this up by blasting the media for saying he agrees with Assange and that he is against “intelligence.” In fact, he said, he’s a “big fan!” I know he has yet to hold a news conference, but you’ve got to admit Trump’s Twitter feed is more entertaining.

---

Doctors in Vietnam recently operated on a man and found a pair of scissors in his stomach that were left over from surgery he had 18 years ago. The man reportedly feels much better now, although it’s difficult to get used to cutting his food before he eats it.

---

Also, the man is having an easier time getting through security at the airport.

---

Who says Americans aren’t becoming nicer through technology? Thanks to the Amazon Echo, we can yell at something other than our kids to turn off the lights and the music.

---

But don’t think your Echo’s feelings aren’t hurt from being yelled at. It turns out Alexa secretly is recording everything you say, as we learned recently during a murder investigation in Arkansas. If you own the thing, you had better study Theodore Roosevelt. Learn to speak softly and carry a big stick — for smashing it to bits if you say anything incriminating around it.