Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney presented the case for secretary of education pick Betsy DeVos in a Washington Post opinion piece.

The op-ed, published Friday, Jan. 6, outlines her financial independence and ability to challenge the status quo.

"As a highly successful businesswoman, DeVos doesn’t need the job now, nor will she be looking for an education job later," Romney states in the piece.

Romney goes on to highlight his experience when he worked to improve education as a governor, focusing on the high federal test scores of Massachusetts.

Instead of focusing on spending and smaller class sizes, Romney writes that the answers to "improving our nation’s schools will come from people who have no financial stake in the outcome" and studying successful education systems, traits he believes DeVos will exhibit as secretary.

"The education establishment and its defenders will understandably squeal, but the interests of our children must finally prevail," he writes.

