We’ve got to fix the things we have to fix, and that will show me if we are resilient. I believe that they are.

SALT LAKE CITY — Losing their second game of the weekend is both a gut punch and an opportunity for the Utah women’s basketball team.

“We were feeling confident coming home after the USC win,” said Utah head coach Lynne Roberts after Utah lost to Arizona 81-70 Sunday at the Huntsman Center. “Now we’ve lost two, and this is our first real true test of adversity. And so the next week will be a good test to see how resilient we really are.”

Utah, now 1-3 in Pac-12 play and 12-3 overall, started better against Arizona, but the Wildcats' ability to drive to the basket and physical defense knocked the Utes onto their heels in the second quarter, and they just couldn’t seem to close that gap in the second half.

“We were reactionary the whole game,” Roberts said. “We don’t have enough time right now to discuss all the ways we’ve got to get better, and get better quickly. … I think our players, and I love them all, but our attention to detail is poor. And if you want to win in this conference, it has to be great. And right now it’s poor. So everybody’s got to do their part.”

From offensive chemistry to defensive commitment, Utah faltered against both Arizona State Friday and Arizona on Sunday.

The team’s lone senior, Paige Crozon, who led the team with 19 points, said the second-quarter mistakes cost them the game.

“We just broke down one-on-one defensively, and then we got down in that second quarter,” Crozon said. “It was just kind of a dogfight the rest of the game to try and get back in it. Then we just couldn’t quite get the momentum we needed to come back and win the game.”

Crozon’s assessment Sunday echoed that of Tanaeya Boclair’s thoughts on Friday’s loss.

“I think we just had trouble keeping the (player) in front of us,” she said. “And I think it starts with the bigs. They had some bigs that could attack, which is something we haven’t really seen yet, so we didn’t respond well. Moving forward, that’s what we need to improve on.”

Roberts said Utah has capable post players, but they need to ask more of themselves, especially defensively.

“You can’t run down the floor, put your head underneath the net on defense, get posted up and wonder why they’re scoring,” Roberts said. “These are good teams you’re playing. … Do your work early.”

Arizona had four players in double digits with forward LaBrittney Jones leading the way with 24 points, three blocks and seven rebounds. Guard Malena Washington and forward Destiny Graham added 11 points each as the team shot 48 percent from the field for the game. Utah, on the other hand, shot 35 percent.

Roberts said the porous defense caused issues offensively.

“I think our defense affected our offense,” she said. “When they’d score, it’s kind of (Sigh), and then we’d come down and we were pressing trying to do too much, I call it the Superman Syndrome, like you want to do it for your team, so you’re taking bad shots. We missed a lot of shots.” Junior center Emily Potter struggled again — both offensively and rebounding — and she was hindered by frustration that led to foul trouble. She fouled out with 7:10 left in the game and 12 points and nine rebounds.

Boclair added 13 points and eight rebounds as Utah made big improvements on the boards after an abysmal performance on Friday.

Dealing with frustration, Roberts said, is part of competition that players must embrace to win.

“That’s part of the game,” she said. “You’re going to miss shots; you’re going to get pushed around; you’re going to get a call that you didn’t think you should get. That happens to every team, every game. So you know, we can’t feel sorry for ourselves and play the victim. … We’ve had a bad weekend. We’ve got to, as I tell them, put our big-girl pants on and deal with it. No one feels sorry for us. So you shouldn’t feel sorry either. Let’s grow up, muscle up, let’s face the issues and not be pointing fingers or anything like that.”

With Stanford visiting Utah next weekend, Utah has another opportunity.

“This will show it,” Roberts said. “And it doesn’t mean we’ve got to come out and beat No. 10 Stanford by 25 next Friday. But we’ve got to play better. … We’ve got to fix the things we have to fix, and that will show me if we are resilient. I believe that they are.”