KEARNS — For the second time in two days, 2014 Olympian and former inline skater Joey Mantia skated the fastest time in the world in a race at the U.S. speedskating championships.

Saturday it was the 1,500, and Sunday it was the 1,000-meter race. What makes his accomplishment Sunday even more impressive is that just a few hours after skating the world’s fastest 1,000 this season (1:07.52) and edging four-time Olympian and two-time 1,000-meter Olympic gold medalist Shani Davis (1:07.83) for the national championship, he won the mass start, barely beating KC Boutiette by .07 of a second. Jonathan Garcia was third at 1:07.97.

“The training program I’m on right now is pretty aggressive,” Mantia said. “It allows me to put together a pretty good effort and then, within an hour or a couple of hours, be able to do it again.”

Mantia won the mass start with a time of 8:43.94, crossing the line just in front of Boutiette at 8:44.01.

“I was really happy with how things went today,” Mantia said. “I have a good feel for KC’s speed, so I kept him in sight. With two laps to go, I thought someone was going to go. He went, caught everyone off guard a little bit, and I thought the guys were going to be a little bit more aggressive in chasing him. I made sure I stayed close enough and within half a lap, I could get him back.”

The mass start is a unique event in long track as it’s the only race in which all skaters are racing on the ice competing against each other (similar to a distance race in track and field). In the other long-track events, skaters take the ice one or two at a time (separate lanes) and compete against the clock.

Interestingly, 2014 Olympian Heather Richardson Bergsma enjoyed the same kind of success on the women’s side. The North Carolina native, who trains in the Netherlands with her husband, Dutch gold medalist in the 10,000-meters Jorrit Bergsma, said she felt the altitude in her lungs, but it didn’t show on the ice.

Bergsma won the 1,000 title with the fastest time in the world this season — 1:14.13. That victory and her two wins in both 500-meter races Friday lock down her spot on the world sprints championship team.

“In Salt Lake, a 1:14.13 should be doable,” she said. “I am really happy with it.”

Jerica Tandiman was second in the 1,000 with a personal record of 1:16.62, while Sugar Todd was third with a time of 1:17.08.

Then, like Mantia did a couple of hours later, she won the women’s mass start, crossing the line in 9:19.35 to edge 26-year-old Mia Manganello, winner of the 1,500, 3,000 and 5,000 meter titles. Manganello finished with a time of 9:19.42, while Maria Lamb was third with 9:20.00.

Bergsma, like Mantia, came into the U.S. championships with her own training goals in mind, and she tried not to deviate from those, regardless of the competitive situation she faced.

“I have to stick to what my strategy is,” she said. “I can’t do so much work. I’m a sprinter, so I have to save and just sprint that last lap. I think (Mia) did a really good job with the race, making it hard, and it was a really good race. In the U.S., it’s not that awesome. I’m glad it was such a good race.”