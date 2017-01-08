PROVO — Cedar City went 5-0 to win the first annual Bulldog Brawl hosted by Provo High School.

The prep wrestling tournament featured eight schools wrestling in five duals Saturday. Cedar City went 3-0 in its pool to move to the Championship AA pool. The Redmen defeated Provo in the semifinals and then Payson in the championship to claim the gold trophy.

Cedar City had four wrestlers go undefeated as Mike Anker (152 pounds), Hayden Giles (182), Quade Murray (195) and Nate Ellis (220) went 5-0 on the day.

Payson, which finished second, had five wrestlers go unscathed in the tournament. Cole Jensen (106), Jacob Etheridge (113), Hayden Johnson (120), Jorge Sanchez (126) and Brent Knapp (132) won all five of the bouts to pace the Lions to a second-place finish.

Provo took third place going 3-2 in its duals. The Bulldogs defeated West and Granger but dropped their dual to Payson to finish second in their pool. The Bulldogs then were defeated by Cedar City before securing third place with a win over Salem Hills.

Schafer Heiner (138), Ben Badonie (170) and freshman Jimmy Tomasi (285) posted 5-0 marks for the Bulldogs.

Other undefeated wrestlers included Matthew Thompson (145) and Rusty Lamb (285) from Timpview, Wayne Terrell (126) and Julio Martinez (132) of Hunter and Ahmata Tavai (220) of Granger.

Team standings: 1. Cedar City (5-0), 2. Payson (4-1), 3. Provo (3-2), 4. Salem Hills (2-3), 5. Granger (3-2), 6. Hunter (1-4), 6. Timpview (1-4), 6. West (1-4).

Brian Preece is a freelance prep sportswriter. He was also the head coach at Provo High School from 1994-2006 and in in 2006 was named Utah Coach of the Year for the National Wrestling Coaches Association.