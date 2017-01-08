LAYTON — Two friends had been drinking before getting into an argument that ultimately resulted in one man shooting and killing the other, according to a newly unsealed search warrant affidavit.

After 24-year-old Taylor Vancamp was shot, "There was approximately a 45 minute delay from the time of the incident until law enforcement was summoned," the affidavit filed in 2nd District Court states.

On Dec. 19, Christopher Scott Fritz, 20, got into a fistfight with his roommate, Vancamp, in their Layton house, 1407 E. 275 North.

"The two had reportedly been drinking alcoholic beverages and began to fight," the warrant states.

After the fight broke up, Fritz allegedly went into his bedroom, which was across the hall from Vancamp's room, and shut the door. When he looked in a mirror and saw he had a black eye and bloody nose, Fritz later told investigators that he "snapped," charging documents state.

Investigators say he took a handgun from a dresser drawer, chambered a round and saw Vancamp in his room.

"Fritz said he then began to fire his gun at Taylor and continued firing until the weapon would not fire any more," according to the charges.

Fritz's father, who lives downstairs, heard the shots. He found his son, who told him, "I killed Taylor," charges state.

A witness told police that Vancamp shouted, "It wasn't me, bro!" just before the shooting.

Fritz is charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

Police found Vancamp's body in the doorway of his bedroom. Investigators located two guns in the kitchen, according to the affidavit.

The warrant sought permission from a judge to search the vehicles of all four occupants of the house, noting that "due to the time lapse in the initial report," detectives were concerned that evidence might have been moved.

A bail hearing for Fritz, who is being held in the Davis County Jail with no bail, is scheduled for Monday, according to court records.