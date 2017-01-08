KEARNS — A woman who allegedly stabbed her live-in boyfriend was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

Koraima Herrera, 22, of Kearns, was arrested for investigation of attempted murder.

Unified police Lt. Brian Lohrke said officers were called to 4025 W. 5900 South about 9:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of stabbing. Herrera and her boyfriend had gotten into an argument, he said. At some point during the fight, Herrera allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed her boyfriend in the chest, Lohrke said.

When officers arrived, Herrera was arrested at gunpoint, he said.

The man remained in critical condition at a local hospital on Sunday. His name was not immediately released.