The BYU Cougars bounced back from their loss to Saint Mary's with a resounding 91-62 win over the Pacific Tigers in the Marriott Center on Saturday night.

The Cougars used a balanced scoring attack led by Eric Mika, who totaled 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the floor while adding 10 rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes.

Elijah Bryant added 17 points on his own on 5-for-7 shooting from the floor, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc in just his second game back from injury.

Anthony Townes led the way for the Tigers with 18 points on 8-for-14 shooting, while Jacob Lampkin chipped in with 10 points.

Why the Cougars won

It was a complete performance from the Cougars. They shot the ball well from inside and out and did a good job getting to the free-throw line.

They also shared the ball well and got one of their most productive bench scoring nights of the season.

The turning point

Holding a three-point lead early in the game, the Cougars went on a 12-4 run to open up the double-digit advantage. The Tigers would never get closer than nine the rest of the way.

What it means

It was a good way to recover from the disappointing loss to Saint Mary's. It also helps them stay close in the West Coast Conference standings, staying one game behind the league leaders in the loss column.

Grading the performances

BYU

The Cougars got production from all over the floor. Along with Mika and Bryant, three other Cougars scored in double figures, including TJ Haws, who finished with 15 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists.

Yoeli Childs also had a big night, even though he got in some early foul trouble. He finished with 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. He added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Nick Emery was the other Cougar to reach double figures as he registered 12 points on 2-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

Grade: A-

Pacific

While the Tigers did a nice job taking care of the basketball, they just didn't make enough shots to stay close. Their biggest struggles in the shooting department came from 3-point range, where they connected on just 4-of-21 attempts (19 percent). They didn't fare much better from the charity stripe as they hit just 10 of 21 shots (47.6 percent).

The Tigers also had a tough time on the defensive end as they allowed the Cougars to shoot 31-61 (50.8 percent), from the floor.

Grade: D

Three telling stats

The Cougars scored the opening basket of the night 16 seconds in and held the lead for the remaining 39:44 of the game.

BYU tied a season high with 10 made 3-point shots, including three from Haws, two from Emery, Bryant and Colby Leifson and one from L.J. Rose.

The Cougars shot better than 50 percent from the floor for the sixth time this season. They are 6-0 in those games.

Up next

The Cougars are back at home on Thursday night as the San Francisco Dons come to town. The Dons are 11-6 on the season but just 1-3 in conference after losses to Santa Clara, Gonzaga and Saint Mary's.

The player to watch for the Dons is senior guard Ronnie Boyce, who is averaging 16 points on 46.1 percent shooting from the floor while grabbing 4.9 rebounds and handing out 1.6 assists.