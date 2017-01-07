Trevor Hill scored 14 of his season-high 26 points in the second half to lead Dixie State to a 77-72 come-from-behind Pacific West Conference road victory at Notre Dame de Namur on Saturday afternoon in the Gleason Gymnasium. The PacWest-leading Trailblazers swept all three games on their Northern California road trip and have now won five straight to improve to 10-4 overall, 7-1 in league play.

NDNU (3-9, 1-5 PacWest) took control of the game in the early going as the Argonauts erased a 9-8 DSU lead with a 21-5 run in an eight-plus minute span to bolt to a 29-14 lead with 6:33 to play in the opening half. The Trailblazers kept the game from getting away from them, eventually trimming the deficit down to single digits and went into the halftime break down only seven at 39-32 after a pair of Hill free throws.

Dixie State bolted out of the gate with six-straight points to open the second half, including four points from sophomore forward Austin Montgomery sandwiched around a Zac Hunter layup, to pull to within 39-38 just 90 seconds into the stanza.

DSU finally pulled even at 48-48 at the 14:07 mark, thanks to a Quincy Mathews conventional three-point play, and regained the lead on its next trip down the court at 50-48 after Hill collected a steal and hit a pair of free throws. However, that lead was short-lived as Ty Peacock nailed a 3-pointer on NDNU’s next possession, which seemed to spark the Argonauts, and they slowly built up their lead to as many as six points at 62-56 with 10:22 to play.

After the two teams swapped turnovers on the next two ensuing possessions, Brandon Simister cut the DSU deficit in half with a deep 3-pointer, but again the Argos answered with a Tre’shaw King-Dunbar basket and a Peacock trey that pushed the NDNU lead back to eight at 67-59 with 8:09 to go.

However, from that moment on it was all Trailblazers as DSU outscored NDNU, 18-5, the rest of the way, thanks in large part to Hill, as the junior had a hand on 17 of the Trailblazers’ final 18 points of the game. Dixie State kick-started the rally with eight-straight points, including six from Hill and two more from Montgomery on a Hill feed, to knot the game at 67-67.

Hill pulled DSU even again 69-69 with a lay-in after two NDNU free throws, and Dixie State took the lead for good on its next possession when Dub Price hit a jumper off a Hill pass to give DSU a 71-69 advantage. Meanwhile, the DSU defense clamped down on the Argos, and the Trailblazers held NDNU to one field goal (1-of-7 shooting) and forced five Argonaut miscues during the final eight minutes.

In all, Hill scored eight points and dished out three of his game-high six assists in the rally, including his biggest dime of the game that came with 17 second left and DSU clinging to a 73-72 lead, when he found Simister open for a big 3-pointer that extended the Dixie State lead to 76-72. DSU’s defense forced a NDNU turnover on the Argonauts’ next possession, and Simister split a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to provide the final margin of victory.

"You've got to give Notre Dame de Namur credit," DSU head coach Jon Judkins said. "They did a great job and were really hard to guard. We got down, but our guys didn't panic.

“We started chipping away and got it to single digits at halftime, then had a great start to the second half that helped us gain momentum. Down the stretch we got some big stops defensively. That's what wins games, and that is what helped us win tonight."

Hill hit on 9-of-13 of his shots and went 8-of-13 from the line, and the junior picked off three steals to go with his six dimes in 36 minutes of action. Meanwhile, Simister finished with 11 points, including a 3-of-5 effort from the perimeter.

Dixie State shot better than 50 percent for the fifth time in six games as the Trailblazers finished 54.0 percent (27-of-50) from the floor, including a 14-of-24 (.583) effort in the second half. DSU also hit on 5-of-11 (.455) from the perimeter and went 18-of-27 (.667) from the foul line. Dixie State also outrebounded NDNU, 27-26, including a game-high six boards from Kyler Nielson to go with seven points.

King-Dunbar lead NDNU with 22 points on 6-of-11 shooting, while Peacock finished with 14 points off the bench, including 4-of-4 from the perimeter. NDNU shot 25-of-48 (.521) from the field and 10-of-19 (.526) from beyond the arc.

Dixie State returns home for a mid-week date against Dominican University in the Burns Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.