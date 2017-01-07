The Westminster womenâ€™s basketball team struggled in the second quarter for a second-straight night and suffered a 77-58 loss to Colorado School of Mines in the Behnken Field House on Saturday.

Westminster (6-7, 4-5 RMAC) was outscored, 19-9, in the second quarter and made just 3-of-13 shots in the period. Colorado Mines (9-9, 5-4 RMAC) used a 17-2 run to close the first and start the second quarter that had it leading by 16 with 4:12 before halftime.

The Griffins deficit remained in double figures the rest of the night. After they pulled within 12 with 2:16 to play in the third, Mines scored 15 consecutive points to put the game away.

The home side finished the game shooting 38.6 percent from the field with 13 assists and just 11 turnovers. The Griffins allowed Mines to shoot 42.4 percent and were out-rebounded, 46-33. The Orediggers scored 18 points from 16 offensive rebounds.

Three Griffins scored in double figures with Max Shelley and Sicilee Williams leading with 11 points apiece. Aubrie Vale added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Williams and Shelley each had three makes from beyond the arc as the Griffins went 9-of-20 from deep.

Mikaela Moore led Mines with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Emily Bailey had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Westminster returns to the road next weekend to play a pair of conference games. The Griffins start the weekend at Chadron State on Friday. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. MST, and the game will be broadcast on the RMAC Network.