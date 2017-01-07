We talked about it in the locker room. They got us last year.

PROVO — Last February, a struggling Pacific team handed BYU a shocking 77-72 loss at the Marriott Center.

Though very few players were on the roster for that game, that defeat was on the Cougars' minds Saturday. Coach Dave Rose talked to his team about it prior to tipoff of their rematch in Provo, and the Cougars avenged that defeat by pounding the Tigers 91-62.

“The fact they had so many returning players from what happened to us last year in here, it was a priority for us, and the guys were ready for it," Rose said after the game.

“We talked about it in the locker room. They got us last year,” said guard TJ Haws, who was serving a mission in France a year ago. “We definitely had that in our minds going into this game. I thought we came out ready to go.”

Guard Elijah Bryant was redshirting last season, but he remembered that loss to Pacific.

“I was here last year behind the bench with a suit on, so I saw it. I saw the loss,” Bryant said. “I knew they beat us last year, so I was ready to play. The coaches had a great game plan from the start, not to give them any confidence.”

MOMENT OF SILENCE FOR MCGOWN: Before tipoff, BYU held a moment of silence for legendary men’s volleyball coach Carl McGown, who passed away Dec. 30 at the age of 79.

McGown, regarded as a coaching icon in the volleyball world, guided the Cougars for 13 seasons from 1990 to 2002. Under McGown, BYU captured two NCAA national championships and twice earned national coach of the year honors. His 1999 team finished with a school record 30 victories, only losing one match, and earned the school’s first men’s volleyball national title.

BYU also held a moment of silence at the Cougars’ home game against Santa Clara, the day that legendary football coach LaVell Edwards passed away.

TIP-INS: Nick Emery has now hit a 3-pointer in 26 consecutive games, tying Chase Fischer for the second-longest streak in BYU history. … Haws had a career-high with seven rebounds. … Forward Jamal Aytes missed his second straight game as he is recovering from an illness.