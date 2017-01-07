Dixie State’s women’s swimming team posted several strong marks as the Trailblazers hosted their first-ever collegiate home dual meet against No. 14 Colorado Mesa on Saturday afternoon at the Washington City Community Center. Though the Mavericks won all 13 events and outscored DSU, 175-69, the Trailblazers recorded nine second-place finishes on the day.

Freshman Gracie Kroll notched two of DSU’s nine second-place showings, including runner-up finishes in the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.68) and 100 butterfly (1:04.73). Other second-place finishes included freshman Katie Pack in the 1,000 freestyle (11:24.85), freshman Kayla Greer in the 200 back (2:13.62), freshman Millie Snelders in the 200 breaststroke (2:39.91), freshman Megan Draney in the 500 free (5:39.33) and sophomore McKenzie Fitzgerald in the 200 IM (2:20.93).

In addition, the 4x400 medley relay team (Greer, Snelders, Kroll, Audrey Parrish) placed second at 4:12.24, and the 400 free relay team (Parrish, Saydria Russell, Draney, Phebe James) clocked a 3:47.08 in taking second in the final race of the day.

“Our athletes did a really good job today,” DSU head coach Benjamin Rae said. “One of the challenges we had was coming off the high of the invitational at Colorado Mesa [last meet in December], then hitting hard training for several weeks, so mentally it was a tough grind today against a really tough opponent.

“We competed really well and I think we are in a really good position going into the last few weeks of the season. Now we just got to finish off a couple weeks of training and see what we’ve got at the [Pacific Collegiate Swimming] conference championships [in February].”

Dixie State will travel to Los Angeles next weekend to compete in the two-day Loyola Marymount Lion Invitational.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.