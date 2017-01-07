She’s a world-class athlete, we are obviously pleased she’s with us. She went out there and showed us what she can do so naturally.

SALT LAKE CITY — There weren’t a lot of surprises in No. 6 Utah’s meet against No. 7 Michigan. And that's not a bad thing for a season-opener as the Red Rocks handily beat the Wolverines 196.625-195.525 in front of 14,675 fans.

“What an incredible night,” said Utah co-head coach Tom Farden. “There were some little things, obviously every coach, athlete and team are going to strive to improve on, but really as a coaching staff we were really happy with the athletes. It mimicked pretty close to what they are doing in practice.”

Farden admitted the coaches didn’t want the team to be perfect in its first meet, but rather to compete with confidence and to have fun. The Red Rocks did both.

“I thought it was a great start,” said senior Baely Rowe. “We always talk about our first couple of meets that we don’t want to try and be perfect because when we try to be perfect, it doesn’t go right.”

Saturday, things did go right for Utah as it recorded no event score below a 49.025 behind standout MyKayla Skinner’s all-around win (39.55). Skinner’s performance Saturday was expected by most, as the Olympic alternate is a natural talent.

“She’s (Skinner) a world-class athlete, we are obviously pleased she’s with us,” said Farden. “She went out there and showed us what she can do so naturally.”

The Red Rocks started the meet with a solid effort on vault, putting up a 49.1 team score with Skinner leading the way. The freshman anchored the event with a 9.9.

Vault is an event still in the works for Utah as the team is increasing its difficulty with more 10.0 starting-valued vaults. But that means connecting technical elements and landings, which Farden says will come with time.

Utah’s best effort of the night was bars, where it went for 49.275. Freshman Kim Tessen led off the set with a 9.8, which didn’t count as the next five gymnasts put up higher scores. That depth is something Utah has shown over the years with bars being one of its best events. Skinner followed suit with another 9.9 to pilot Utah.

Beam was another strong point as Rowe concluded the routines with a meet-high score of 9.925. Rowe’s moonwalking on the beam and overall effort had the Huntsman Center faithful on their feet. Utah’s beamers recorded a 49.225, which ranked second in the win.

The night ended with floor. Floor was a bit of a mixed bag, but nothing Farden is worried about. Utah saw highlights from transfer Macey Roberts, whose routine had fans applauding as she recorded a 9.85 in the second position. But Roberts was bested by teammates MaKenna Merrell and Skinner, who both went for 9.9.

Tiffani Lewis and Sabrina Schwab had great floor routines going, but ended in opposite ways as Lewis’ final pass was short and Schwab went out of bounds.

“We had a couple of mistakes on floor — we had an athlete a little short on her last pass and one out of bounds. Those are pretty minor mistakes, and the other athletes did a nice job of doing their job out there,” said Farden.

Although Skinner stole the night, as expected, Merrell also had a strong showing in her all-around debut.

Merrell hit career bests in all four events to get a 39.425 in the all-around.

“MaKenna Merrell had a bad taste in her mouth after last season and was disappointed,” said Farden.

Merrell was in and out of lineups in 2016, but the coaching staff has called her “the most improved gymnast” on the team in 2017 because of the fabulous offseason she had. She's fought her way into the all-around lineup and showed Saturday why she earned the nod.

Saturday’s win moved Utah’s season-opener streak to four, and it was done without a fall being counted.

Event winners

Skinner won the all-around (39.55), vault (9.9) and bars (9.9). She tied with Merrell for the floor win (9.9). Rowe was the winner on beam with a 9.925.