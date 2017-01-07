Saturday's big Utah Jazz news at the start of the day was guard George Hill clearing the concussion protocol and being able to return to the court.

By the end of the night, that was the side story, as Hill led Utah to a 94-92 win over Minnesota at Target Center in a game the Jazz trailed by 13 at one point.

The Jazz (23-15) trailed by 11 heading into the fourth quarter, but they scored the final 11 points of the game in the last 3:34 to earn a hard-fought win. Hill led the way with 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds in a game Utah shot only 41.6 percent.

Derrick Favors hit only the second 3-pointer of his career to pull Utah within 92-90 with 1:29 to go, then Hill hits two free throws after an empty Minnesota possession to make it a tie game.

Following another miss from the T-Wolves, the Jazz had the chance to take the lead. Though Favors missed a jumper, Rudy Gobert got the tip-in to put Utah ahead 94-92.

On Minnesota's final possession, a jump ball was held after a missed shot. The T-Wolves won the jump ball, then Zach LaVine took a 19-foot jumper that bounced off and time ran out.

Gobert added 12 points and 13 rebounds for Utah, while LaVine led Minnesota with 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists.