Throughout last year, balance beam was Utah gymnastics’ weak spot. In their opening meet against No. 7 Michigan on Saturday night, beam was one of the Red Rocks’ brightest spots as they rolled to a sound 196.625-195.525 win over the Wolverines. The Utes scored a 49.225 on beam to open the season at the Huntsman Center, their highest event score aside from uneven bars.

“They did the job first, they hit the first five and I just went up there and did a beam routine,” senior captain Baely Rowe said. “I didn’t have anything to worry about because my teammates did their job before me, so I want to thank them for that.”

Every Red Rock scored a 9.8 or higher on the beam, a solid showing in the first meet of the season for Utah. Rowe, performing her beam routine to Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror,” again incorporated a moonwalk into her routine, earning a meet-high score of 9.925 on the beam that got the Huntsman Center crowd of 14,675 on their feet.

“They built off of each other. There’s a really good chemistry on balance beam, and we saw that developing in its early stages during Red Rocks Preview and I think that fans could see that there is something special going on,” co-head coach Tom Farden said. “They just move with confidence, good technique, and then the other thing that they did was they never panicked.”

Returning to beam on Saturday night were sophomore Kari Lee and junior Maddy Stover, who were both sidelined with injuries last season. Lee tore her Achilles tendon before Utah’s fourth meet of the season, and Stover injured her shoulder during Utah’s last regular season meet of the year. Lee scored a 9.8 in her first beam routine since the injury and Stover, preforming to a song that included the lyrics “comeback kid,” landed a 9.825.

“I went up to Maddy [Stover,] right before her beam routine, and she was like, “I feel good and calm,” and that was so crazy because I just said that, too,” Lee said. “It was really great to be back out there. I was surprised I didn’t get really emotional.”

For Lee, competing in a meet is the finality to a long recovery process to get healthy.

“It’s definitely been a long recovery process,” Lee said. “It’s kind of surreal that I’m back out here.”

