Health care and the repeal of Obamacare is in the news as the new Congress convenes. One of the issues that needs to be addressed is the health insurance tax (HIT) that is devastating small businesses and families across our great state. Fortunately, Utah’s Sen. Orrin Hatch knows how devastating this tax has been and has been championing its repeal.

My company, Service Master of Salt Lake, is one of the small businesses suffering from the HIT. Our health insurance costs have risen at a staggering rate, driven ever higher by the HIT tax. I had the chance to tell Sen. Hatch’s staff about the many compromises we’ve made — from changing plans to accepting a higher deductible. I also mentioned how unaffordable coverage remains.

The HIT tax takes away funds I wish I could have for wages, equipment and other needs. Not only that, the tax affects my business decisions. I’d like to offer full-time work to more staff, but I can’t because the HIT is assessed on each employee with benefits. I must keep the hours worked by some employees lower so that I don’t see more money go to the HIT. It’s sad, but the costs would break my back.

Putting a HIT surcharge on full-time work is no way to spur the economy or help working families find steady employment. Sen. Hatch realizes how bad the HIT is for Utah’s small businesses and our communities. I greatly appreciate his ongoing effort to repeal it and thankful he represents us in the U.S. Senate.

Kathy Fairbanks

Salt Lake City