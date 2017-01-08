Using the term "KYS" or "Kill Yourself" on social media is unacceptable and inappropriate. Not only is it disrespectful, it is very harmful. Telling a complete stranger on social media to kill themselves is destructive and could lead to serious issues. Especially with teenagers who are already struggling with self-worth, these comments could not only fuel further feelings of unimportance or depression but could lead to self-harm.

The effects of telling someone on social media to "Kill Themselves" when they are already contemplating suicide could prove catastrophic. It is important that we as humans give others the respect that they deserve and help to lift others. Even using harmful terms in jest on social media can only degrade self-confidences and could lead to mental issues such as depression or even serious issues such as self-harm and suicidal thoughts. As a user of social media I petition other users to lift others on social media instead of tear them down or tell them to do things that they would never do in real life. If you wouldn't want them to do it in reality don't tell them to do it in social media spaces.

Benjamin Larsen

Kaysville