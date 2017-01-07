MANTUA, Box Elder County — A Logan woman died Saturday when a vehicle that had crossed the median hit the car she was driving on state Route 91.

Terry A. Taylor, 46, was traveling northeast between Mantua and Brigham City about 5:40 p.m. when a Hyundai struck her Honda near the driver's side door, killing her instantly, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. A passenger in her car, Emily Taylor, 20, of Logan, suffered minor injuries.

For an unknown reason, the driver of the Hyundai traveling southwest entered the median, which was slightly covered with slush, and lost control of the car, the UHP said. It clipped the rear end of a car in the left lane, spinning it across the road into the opposite emergency lane. The driver and a passenger in that car were not injured.

The Hyundai continued across the highway and hit the Honda traveling in the right lane.

The UHP identified the Hyundai driver as Abdiaziz Mowlid-Sheik, 32, of Logan. He was not injured.

There was no indication of impairment, and all the drivers and passengers appear to have been wearing seat belts, according to the UHP.