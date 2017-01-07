TEMPE, Ariz. — Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak’s back seized up in the closing seconds of Saturday’s 88-82 win at Arizona State. Krystkowiak remained on the sideline until game’s end after having an ice bag applied, but was helped off the court when it was over to receive medical treatment.

There was no immediate update on his condition.

“All I know is his back locked up a little bit and he just said ‘you got them,’” said associate head coach Tommy Connor, who handled all of the postgame interviews. “So I had the board there at the end for us. But I don’t know. He’s seeing their docs right now. He’s had some back issues and something happened there. So we hope he’s OK. I mean he’s going to be OK, but he’s struggling, he’s hurting.”

THE CURTAIN: Wells Fargo Arena is home to the famed “Curtain of Distraction.” It’s how the Arizona State student section tries to rattle opposing free-throw shooters in the second half of games.

The curtain, strategically placed right behind the basket, opens with a distraction. Last year against Oregon State, Olympic swim champion Michael Phelps made an appearance.

“To me, it’s a creative student section that found something unique,” Krystkowiak said before the trip. “I don’t know how anybody could say anything negative about it.”

College is supposed to be fun, he added, so let it fly.

Utah wound up making 9 of 14 free throws while facing the curtain.

David Collette was the first to do so. The junior forward went 3 for 4.

“I didn’t even notice it,” he said. “No. I didn’t notice it.”

By the way, when Krystkowiak was asked how he would have fared against ASU’s curtain as a player, he quipped that he could have handled it “blindfolded.”

FAMILIAR FACES: Things went well in Tucson Thursday when Andre Miller, who led the way when the Utes dethroned defending national champion Arizona in the 1998 NCAA Tournament, watched a game in the McKale Center.

Miller noted that no one really recognized him.

“I had a good time,” he said prior to seeing the Utes play again Saturday. “I enjoyed it.”

Another ex-Runnin’ Ute standout, Pace Mannion, caught both games as well.

“It’s great,” Mannion said, "it’s always fun to follow them.”

Mannion’s 15-year-old son Nico accompanied him. The younger Mannion, who doesn’t graduate from high school until 2020, already has scholarship offers from both the Utes and Sun Devils.

“So it’s nice for him to get out and see these teams play as well,” he added.

Former Utah football star Rocky Henry (1995-96) was also in attendance.