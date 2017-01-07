This weekend is a good chance to practice new tactics. Yesterday, in the 3,000-meter, I changed my race plan and this is the perfect environment to do that. It allows me to have a better understanding of what I need to do when it really counts.

KEARNS — Without the lure of competing on the World Cup stage, speedskater Joey Mantia had a tough time finding the motivation to compete Saturday morning at the U.S. Championships.

“To be honest, it’s hard to get motivated for this competition because our World Championships team has already been decided on the four World Cups,” he said at the Utah Olympic Oval after skating the fastest 1,500-meter time in the world this season with a 1:43.00 — a time that was 1.27 seconds faster than Canadian Vincent De Haitre’s 1:44.27 mark. “There’s nothing really more than being national champion, which is awesome, but in the bigger picture of the World Championships, when you’re racing against the best guys in the world every time you go to World Cup, it’s just hard to get amped up for a national championship.”

Most of the competitors said the U.S. Championships are more about testing new strategy, technique and training than they are about results. The energy is more laid-back and, especially in long-track where skaters are competing against the clock, athletes have to find their own reasons to try to perform their best.

“It’s a big mental game because it’s time trials,” he said. “So you have to want to go fast. You can’t go out there and go completely to sleep and just skate relaxed because you’ve really got to go for it to get the good times. But at the same time, if you go too hard, you blow up in the first couple of laps.”

Mantia, who leads the World Cup standings in the 1,500 meter right now, said his goals were modest.

“I just came in wanting to execute some good skating,” he said. He had a strategy, and he simply wanted to try to execute it as well as he could.

That goal was tougher when he had to wake up early and face frigid temperatures to compete in a race that has very little impact on the athletes’ careers.

“It was kind of tough, but I went in with an optimistic outlook and executed a good race,” he said. “(Self-motivation) is the hardest part to learn, especially when you’re not motivated to race; the hardest part is still putting the pedal down when you don’t want to.”

While Mantia skated a season’s best, four-time Olympian Shani Davis finished second (1:44.62) and two-time Olympian Brian Hansen finished third (1:46.14).

On the women’s side, Mia Manganello, who tied an American record in the 3,000-meter Friday, won the 1,500 and the 5,000-meter titles with personal records in both. She won the 5,000 with a time of 7:09.36, while her time in the 1,500 was 1:56.43 — the sixth fastest skated in the world this season.

Like Mantia, Manganello said she looked at this weekend’s races as a chance to test her training and maybe some new racing strategies.

“This weekend is a good chance to practice new tactics,” Manganello said. “Yesterday, in the 3,000-meter, I changed my race plan and this is the perfect environment to do that. It allows me to have a better understanding of what I need to do when it really counts.”

She said what she learned will change the course of her career.

“In the 3,000, it was a huge progression for me,” the 26-year-old former professional cyclist said. “I think it was … a career-changing lesson that I learned yesterday. And today, with the 1,500, you just go hard and last as long as possible.”

Paige Schwartzburg earned silver with a season’s best 1:59.13, and Petra Acker was third (also a season’s best) with a time of 1:59.45.

Emery Lehman, a 2014 Olympian, won the 10,000-meter race with a season’s best 13:54.81.