We have a brand spanking new year ahead — but Utah faces many of the same old challenges. Since we have no responsibility to solve anything, it’s easy for us to offer brilliant advice to those who do.

Gov. Gary Herbert delivered his inaugural address last Wednesday. What should be his top priorities now that he has won a strong mandate for a final term?

Pignanelli: "He too serves an important purpose who stands and cheers.” — Henry Adams

Gov. Herbert's fourth inaugural speech is the most important presentation ever given at the state Capitol. He courageously and astutely honored the Italians who immigrated to Utah early in the 20th century as embodying the “Utah Spirit.” This noble gesture is of paramount importance because it includes my grandparents. (Yeah, Herbert also mentioned other ethnic minorities.)

Some political, business and media activists criticize Herbert for not proposing more earth-shattering initiatives. But that is not who he is, and voters approve his sturdy style.

However, I believe there are several projects within his governance that could have huge implications for generations and establish standards for other states. A comprehensive review and realignment of incentives is needed for higher education. Between collapsing portions of Obamacare and congressional repeal, Utah can promote a private market insurance program to provide access, prohibit pre-existing conditions and lower costs. Other opportunities exist in refashioning the tax code and expanding manufacturing jobs.

The governor attributed the state’s success to the “Utah spirit” dwelling in all Utahns — regardless of background. Those of us who descended from a culture that gave the world the fundamentals of civilization (Roman law, the Renaissance, opera and marinara sauce) will continue our important role.

Webb: Herbert is getting plenty of advice to go big, to be visionary, to use his mandate and ample political capital to accomplish great and wondrous things that change the trajectory of the universe.

I share some of those sentiments. I like big ideas. But the truth is, most progress in public policy is incremental, not dramatic. Success doesn’t come in one fell swoop. Herbert will certainly tackle big, far-reaching goals and opportunities like moving the state prison and developing the old site and the area around the new prison; creating an inland port; improving air quality; developing large highway and water infrastructure projects; and protecting Count My Vote/SB54.

I believe the leading issue facing Utah is public education, and Herbert’s greatest legacy and biggest long-term impact could come by significantly advancing public education — by boosting education funding far beyond just coping with growth. Any intelligent adult who actually looks at the evidence, contrary to the assertions of knee-jerk, anti-public education groups like the Sutherland Institute and the Libertas Institute, understands that Utah public education needs a big funding boost if we’re going to prepare our students for 21st century jobs.

Gary Herbert — Utah’s education governor. Nice legacy. Nothing is more important.

Environmental groups and liberal politicians are celebrating the designation of Bears Ears National Monument in the waning days of the Obama administration. Considering the plans of the Republican Congress and incoming Trump administration, is this a case of winning the battle but losing the war?

Pignanelli: Obama's action was so recent, with pending legislation existing, that a serious executive and legislative review of the monument designation will occur.

Yet, several competing dynamics will govern this activity beyond the usual environmental discourse. There is universal agreement the antiquities at the area must be protected. All parties have sensitivity to the Native American tribal concerns. Conversely, Trump and congressional leaders will be pressured to test their philosophy of federalism in response to the new monument.

Thus, no finale to the "Bears Ears" controversy for a while.

Webb: Utah’s congressional delegation and the Trump administration will likely at least partially reverse Obama’s monument designation. Rep. Rob Bishop’s Public Lands Initiative is still the big opportunity for conservation and resolution to public lands issues. It ought to be pursued.

Establishing new centers to serve homeless people is a very difficult process. Did Salt Lake City overstep by announcing four sites without seeking public input, and will this effort ultimately be successful?

Pignanelli: The secretive process for site selection was a mistake. However, there is general accord that some action was necessary, and any decision would generate controversy. Mayor Jackie Biskupski and the City Council are bravely refusing to kick the can down the road, so results are expected.

Webb: It will be very difficult, but additional homeless facilities will eventually be built. We can and will help those who desire to improve their situations and are willing to make an effort. We can’t help those who prefer to live on the fringes of society and decline to participate in programs designed to help them.

The problem will never be completely resolved. Some of the most liberal, free-spending cities in the nation (like San Francisco) have the biggest problems with homelessness. Let’s not become one of them.

Republican LaVarr Webb is a political consultant and lobbyist. Previously he was policy deputy to Gov. Mike Leavitt and Deseret News managing editor. Email: lwebb@exoro.com. Democrat Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser. Pignanelli served 10 years in the Utah House of Representatives, six years as minority leader. His spouse, D'Arcy Dixon Pignanelli, is the president/CEO of the Special Olympics of Utah. Email: frankp@xmission.com.