The 2017 Utah Legislature goes into session two weeks from tomorrow. For most Utahns, the legislative session means reading or hearing brief news reports about the controversial issues taken up that day. While most citizens simply go about their daily business, 104 elected officials also go about your business, spending your money and shaping the laws that affect you.

From a legislator’s point of view (I’ll admit I’m projecting my own experience here), January signals something akin to entering a rocket ship and heading to a different planet. You enter the ship the third week of January and don’t see daylight until spring’s daffodils and crocuses emerge from the thawing ground. Serving in the Legislature is a unique experience. It is an exciting and anticipatory experience, much like the first day of junior high school when you prepare your new binders filled with blank, lined paper and your gel pens all neatly tucked inside your backpack. Serving in the Legislature takes stamina, superb multi-tasking abilities and focus. It requires keen analytical and persuasion skills, resilience and good listening. It also helps to possess exceptional people skills, though some lawmakers are better at that than others. No doubt, elected officials are now finalizing their bills and meeting with advocates to strategize. The four caucuses have decided their leadership teams and committee memberships have been assigned. As boxing announcer Michael Buffer famously puts it, “Let’s get ready to rumble!!”

But even boxing matches require an audience. I have a suggestion for a New Year’s resolution for Utah residents: Visit the Capitol building during the legislative session. Take in a legislative hearing. Sit in the House and Senate galleries and observe the debates. Meet the people that represent you in the Utah House of Representatives and the Utah Senate. Enjoy the grandeur of the Capitol building, which is considered one of the most beautiful Capitol buildings in the United States. Our Utah Capitol celebrated its 100th birthday this past year, having recently undergone an extensive renovation to make it safer, yet remaining true to its original plans and décor. The reconstruction included four niches in the Rotunda containing bronze sculptures representing a common theme of an adult mentoring a youth who is learning and looking toward the future. The immense chain holding the chandelier weighs 5,000 pounds. The beautiful chandelier is original to the building but was in jeopardy during the remodel, requiring new globes that were no longer manufactured. Almost miraculously, the state of Arkansas had in their Capitol an identical chandelier and generously gifted an entire set of old shades that were in storage.

While visiting our beautiful Capitol, take a free tour with one of the professional docents to learn the vision of its gifted architect, Richard Kletting, who used modern construction methods for the time, including reinforced concrete, elevators and electric lighting. The marble interiors were quarried in Georgia and purposefully placed in symmetrical patterns at eye level so visitors can create their own imaginary images.

The murals in the Rotunda were added in 1935 as part of President Roosevelt’s Public Works of Art Project and New Deal, the program to put the country back to work. Looking to the heavens in the Rotunda brings to life all that information we read in Utah history books like the seagulls circling the crops that were overrun by grasshoppers and saving the crops from ruin. Murals depict the Pony Express, replaced in 1861 by the telegraph and the joining of the Central Pacific Railroad line and the Union Pacific at Promontory Point in May of 1869, a sentinel moment that literally bound our country together. We live in a state rooted in mining and farming that has blossomed into a diverse, modern economy. Utah has evolved from an area described by Capt. John C. Fremont as “unfit for habitation” to a state that today is considered the best place for business enterprise. Visiting the Capitol connects oneself to the vision and optimism of explorers, pioneers, teachers and entrepreneurs, helping each of us understand our role and responsibility in shaping its future.

So, make it a point to visit Utah’s Capitol, especially during the legislative session. I guarantee you will feel the rich history of our incredible state and you will be inspired. For legislators who soon will fill the halls at Utah’s Capitol — our house — please carefully consider the words carved above the clock in the House Chamber: Vox Populi — the voice of the people.

Patricia W. Jones is CEO of the Women's Leadership Institute, a 501(c)3 based at the Salt Lake Chamber. She was a co-founder and former president of Dan Jones & Associates. She served in both the Utah House and Senate for a total of 14 years, holding leadership positions 12 of those 14 years. She was elected minority leader of the Senate in 2008, the first woman of either party elected to lead a caucus in the Utah Legislature.