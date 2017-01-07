Freshman guard Koby McEwen scored 24 second-half points en route to a 28-point day to lead Utah State past UNLV 79-63 at the the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan on Saturday afternoon.

Utah State (8-7, 2-2 Mountain West) used a 13-for-21 effort on 3-point shooting to win its second straight conference game following a victory over New Mexico on Wednesday.

After the Rebels cut the Aggies' lead to 57-52 with 7:49 to play, Utah State's next six made field goals were 3-pointers. The first three came from McEwen, who finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range and added seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

Fellow freshman Sam Merrill had 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Aggies, while Jalen Moore added 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Utah State shot 52.6 percent from the field, compared to 36.9 for the Rebels, who made just 3 of 18 3-pointers. The Aggies also had a 41-32 edge on rebounds.

UNLV (8-9, 1-3 MW) was paced by 17 points, five rebounds and two assists from Christian Jones.