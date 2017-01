Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Richmond at George Washington, NBCSP, 10 a.m.

Women: South Carolina at Florida, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Women: St. Louis at VCU, CBSSN, 11 a.m.

Women: Tulane at Temple, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Davidson at St. Louis, NBCSP, noon

Women: Arizona at Utah, Pac-12, noon

Women: Kansas at Iowa St., ESPNU, noon

Women: North Carolina St. at Wake Forest, ROOT, noon

Women: Villanova at Providence, Fox Sports 1, noon

Memphis at Tulane, ALT, 1 p.m.

Women: George Washington at Dayton, CBSSN, 1 p.m.

Women: Notre Dame at Miami, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Wichita St. at Northern Iowa, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Women: Oklahoma at West Virginia, Fox Sports 1, 2 p.m.

Women: Oregon at Cal, Pac-12, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Purdue, CBS, 2:30 p.m.

UCF at UConn, CBSSN, 3 p.m.

Women: UCLA at Washington, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Women: Arizona St. at Colorado, Pac-12, 4 p.m.

Jazz at Grizzlies, ROOT/NBATV, 6 p.m.

Stanford at UCLA, Fox Sports 1, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Women: Oregon St. at Stanford, Pac-12, 6 p.m.

Cal at USC, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

GOLF

SBS Tournament of Champions, NBC, 1 p.m. (GOLF, 4 p.m.)

The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, GOLF, 1 p.m.

NFL

Dolphins at Steelers, CBS, 11 a.m.

Giants at Packers, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

NHL

Lightning at Penguins, NHLTV, 11 a.m.

Wild at Ducks, NBCSP, 6 p.m.

RUGBY

Wasps vs. Leicester, NBCSP, 8 a.m.

SOCCER

Liverpool vs. Plymouth Argyle, Fox Sports 1, 6:30 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa, Fox Sports 1, 9 a.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Women: Arizona at Utah, AM-700, noon

Jazz at Grizzlies, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

St. John’s at Georgetown, Fox Sports 1, 4:30 p.m.

Ark.-Little Rock at Coastal Carolina, ALT, 5 p.m.

Women: Rhode Island at La Salle, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Alabama vs. Clemson, ESPN, 6 p.m.

GOLF

The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, GOLF, 1 p.m.

NHL

Capitals at Canadiens, NHLTV, 5:30 p.m.

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Alabama vs. Clemson, AM-700, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Baylor at West Virginia, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

George Mason at St. Joseph’s, ALT, 5 p.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Women: South Florida at UConn, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

Xavier at Villanova, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m.

Celtics at Raptors, NBATV, 5:30 p.m.

Duke at Florida St., KMYU, 6 p.m.

Cavaliers at Jazz, ROOT, 7 p.m.

Florida at Alabama, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Maryland, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Providence at DePaul, Fox Sports 1, 7 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas Tech, ESPNEWS, 7:15 p.m.

Heat at Warriors, NBATV, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose State at San Diego State, ESPNU, 9 p.m.

GOLF

The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, GOLF, 1 p.m.

NHL

Bruins at Blues, NBCSP, 6 p.m.

RADIO

NBA

Cavaliers at Jazz, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Women: St. Bonaventure at St. Louis, NBCSP, 10 a.m.

George Washington at VCU, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Houston at ECU, ESPNEWS, 4 p.m.

Dayton at UMass, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Pitt at Louisville, ROOT, 5 p.m.

Seton Hall at Marquette, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m.

Grizzlies at Thunder, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Tulsa, ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Butler at Creighton, Fox Sports 1, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Temple at UConn, CBSSN, 7 p.m.

Utah St. at Wyoming, ROOT, 7 p.m.

Western Illinois at Denver, ALT, 7 p.m.

Cavaliers at Trail Blazers, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

GOLF

The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

NHL

Penguins at Capitals, NBCSP, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Long Beach St. at USC, Pac-12, 8 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Utah St. at Wyoming, AM-1280/FM-95.9, 7 p.m.

ECHL

Grizzlies at Rush, AM-700, 6:30 p.m.

EARLY THURSDAY TELEVISION

GOLF

South African Open, GOLF, 5 a.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Pacers vs. Nuggets, NBATV, 1 p.m.

Belmont at Morehead St., ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson, ROOT, 5 p.m.

La Salle at Rhode Island, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame at Miami, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Bulls at Knicks, TNT, 6 p.m.

Arizona St. at Arizona, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville, CBSSN, 7 p.m.

LMU at Gonzaga, ROOT, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Rutgers, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at BYU, BYUtv, 7 p.m.

SMU at Cincinnati, ESPN, 7 p.m.

USC at Utah, Pac-12, 7 p.m.

Washington at Cal, Fox Sports 1, 7 p.m.

Pistons at Warriors, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Portland, ESPNU, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Colorado, Fox Sports 1, 9 p.m.

Washington St. at Stanford, Pac-12, 9 p.m.

GOLF

Latin America Amateur, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Sony Open, GOLF, 5 p.m.

NHL

Canadiens at Wild, NBCSP, 6 p.m.

Ducks at Avalanche, ALT, 7 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Idaho at Weber St., AM-1430, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at BYU, AM-1160/FM-102.7, 7 p.m.

USC at Utah, AM-700, 7 p.m.

Utah Valley at Chicago St., AM-960, 7 p.m.

EARLY FRIDAY TELEVISION

GOLF

South African Open, GOLF, 5 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Detroit Mercy at Oakland, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Toledo at Central Michigan, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

Women: St. John’s at Georgetown, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m.

Celtics at Hawks, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Women: Stanford at Utah, Pac-12 Mountain, 6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions semifinals, CBSSN, 7 p.m.

Rider at Manhattan, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Women: Oregon St. at UCLA, Pac-12, 7 p.m.

Pistons at Jazz, ESPN/ROOT, 8:30 p.m.

BOXING

Lara vs. Foreman, SPIKE TV, 7 p.m.

GOLF

Diamond Resorts Invitational, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.

Latin America Amateur, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Sony Open, GOLF, 5 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Utah at BYU, BYUtv, 7 p.m.

HOCKEY

Denver at Western Michigan, ALT, 4:30 p.m.

Blackhawks at Capitals, NHLTV, 5 p.m.

Neb.-Omaha at Colorado College, ALT, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

USA Austin, NBCSP, 5 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Women: Stanford at Utah, AM-700, 6 p.m.

Pistons at Jazz, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 8:30 p.m.

ECHL

Grizzlies at Rush, AM-1370, 7 p.m.

EARLY SATURDAY TELEVISION

GOLF

South African Open, GOLF, 3 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Dayton at Duquesne, CBSSN, 10 a.m.

Duke at Louisville, ESPN, 10 a.m.

Georgia at Florida, ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Penn St., ESPNU, 10 a.m.

UConn at Georgetown, FOX, 10 a.m.

Villanova at St. John’s, Fox Sports 1, 10 a.m.

Virginia at Clemson, KMYU, 10 a.m.

Richmond at St. Joseph’s, NBCSP, 10:30 a.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi St., CBS, 11 a.m.

Florida St. at North Carolina, ESPN, noon

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, KMYU, noon

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, ESPN2, noon

VCU at Davidson, CBSSN, noon

Women: San Diego at BYU, BYUtv, noon

Xavier at Butler, Fox Sports 1, noon

St. Louis at George Mason, NBCSP, 12:30 p.m.

Auburn at Kentucky, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Houston at UCF, CBSSN, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at Temple, ESPNEWS, 2 p.m.

Washington St. at Cal, Pac-12, 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas St., ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Fordham at St. Bonaventure, NBCSP, 2:30 p.m.

Maryland at Illinois, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

South Florida at Memphis, CBSSN, 4 p.m.

Spurs vs. Suns, NBATV, 4 p.m.

UCLA at Utah, Pac-12, 4 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, KMYU, 4 p.m.

Mississippi at South Carolina, ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Grand Canyon at UT-Rio Grande Valley, KMYU, 6 p.m.

Washington at Stanford, Pac-12, 6 p.m.

Wichita St. at Illinois St., ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Magic at Jazz, ROOT, 7 p.m.

BYU at San Diego, Spectrum SN, 8 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Gonzaga, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Oregon St. at Oregon, Pac-12, 8:30 p.m.

UC Davis at CS Northridge, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Hawaii-Hilo at BYU-Hawaii, BYUtv, 10:30 p.m.

GOLF

Diamond Resorts Invitational, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.

Sony Open, GOLF, 5 p.m.

LACROSSE

NLL: Black Wolves at Mammoth, ALT, 7 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

AMA Supercross, Fox Sports 1, 8 p.m.

NFL

Playoffs, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Playoffs, CBS, 6 p.m.

HOCKEY

Flyers at Bruins, NHLTV, 11 a.m.

Arizona St. at Ohio St., ESPNU, noon

Predators at Avalanche, ALT, 1 p.m.

Penguins at Red Wings, NHLTV, 5 p.m.

SKIING

FIS World Cup: Wengen, NBCSP, 11:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Tottenham vs. West Brom, NBCSP, 5:30 a.m.

Swansea vs. Arsenal, NBCSP, 8 a.m.

Leicester vs. Chelsea, NBC, 10:30 a.m.

SWIMMING

USA Austin, NBCSP, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

McKendree at BYU, BYUtv, 7 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

UCLA at Utah, AM-700, 4 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Weber St., AM-1430, 7 p.m.

Magic at Jazz, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 7 p.m.

UMKC at Utah Valley, AM-960, 7 p.m.

BYU at San Diego, AM-1160/FM-102.7, 8 p.m.

Utah St. at San Diego St., FM-95.9, 8 p.m.

ECHL

Grizzlies at Rush, AM-700, 7 p.m.