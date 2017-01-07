SALT LAKE CITY — A small avalanche near Sundance Mountain Resort on Saturday might be a sign of things to come as snow, rain and wind are expected to hit northern Utah hard over the next few days.

The snow slide occurred at Elk Point just north of the ski area and south of Aspen Grove, according to Drew Hardesty, a Utah Avalanche Center forecaster. No one was involved in the slide.

Snow, freezing rain and strong winds are expected from a storm headed into northern Utah, with the worst impacts forecast for north of Salt Lake City, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm warning for heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions is in effect from Saturday night through Monday night in the Wasatch Mountains, the western Uinta Mountains and the Wasatch Plateau.

Warmer weather and rain-on-snow at low elevations will create hazardous conditions in the valleys and in urban areas along the Wasatch Front over the next few days, according to the Utah Avalanche Center.

Heavy snow buildup on buildings and roofs could begin to slide off Sunday into Monday with the changing weather. Anyone, especially children playing below or near steeps roofs might be prone to cascading snow.

The snow and wind will also create dangerous avalanche conditions over the next several days in the mountains.

Natural and human triggered slides will be certain on many steep slopes where the danger is expected to reach high or extreme, the avalanche center said. The severe weather could impact ice climbers, nordic skiers, snowshoers, dog walkers, river fishermen or others recreating in or beneath steep terrain.

Those without expert level avalanche skills should avoid being on or underneath steep slopes or avoid the backcountry altogether, according to the center. People accessing out-of-bounds terrain from ski resorts account for 1 in 5 avalanche deaths in Utah.