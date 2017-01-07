SALT LAKE CITY - The year 2017 opened on a Sunday morning with temperatures hovering between 21 and 23 degrees from morning to night. Some braved icy roads for church services in warm buildings, a day of worship to start the year. Others used it as a day for snow sports, football, or simply gathering around New Year's Day tables with families.

It would be the start of a week of snow and frigid single-digit temperatures throughout the state, a backdrop to a series of voice-raising neighborhood meetings about building homeless shelters in newly identified neighborhoods. Most of the neighbors at those meetings said they feel slighted by the secret process employed by Salt Lake City officials in identifying sites. But the conversations are flowing now.

Dave had a few thoughts about the homeless situation, down on the corner of Main Street and 100 South in the heart of Salt Lake City where he spends time — sometimes all night — under blankets and tarps. I walked down to the corner with plates full of chicken salad sandwiches about 6 p.m. that first Sunday night, extras from my own family gathering.

I didn't know Dave would be there, bearded and bundled in well-worn layers dirtied by the elements, but I knew someone would be, dressed about the same, looking for money for something warm to drink at the Starbucks nearby.

"Oh, man it's so cold," Dave said, repeated by a friend, also with a big beard and ear-covering hat, standing nearby.

"I've got plates of sandwiches, you interested?" I said.

"Absolutely," they said. I asked their names and each introduced themselves, removing gloves to shake hands and revealing scars and broken skin.

I remember Dave's name, the other individual's name, (sadly) has left me. But the conversation flowed freely as we stood and got to know each other.

"Can't go to the shelter, been banned," said one. Neither prefer it anyway. There's a gauntlet of people selling drugs to get through and it's crowded, they said.

Florida's really the place Dave wants to head to. He said he has family there. Said he tried to get a bus ticket but the Weigand Center wouldn't provide it.

The Weigand Homeless Resource Center is actually a tremendous resource for the homeless in Salt Lake City. It does provide bus vouchers and is a place people can be during the day to shower, do laundry, store belongings and get help. But there are conditions to be met to help people get on a path.

Building four smaller shelters as resource centers is the plan for the Wasatch Front, in Sugar House at 653 E. Simpson Ave. (2240 South); in the Ballpark neighborhood at 275 W. High Ave. (1475 South); in the Central City neighborhood at 131 E. 700 South, currently a Deseret Industries facility; and west downtown Salt Lake at 648 W. 100 South.

That last spot is six long blocks away from Dave's corner, a bit farther away than the current Road Home. But it's a place he could get help if he's willing to give up the tarp and make a few changes. He's worked, but said he's on disability now and can't.

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams said the shelters are a new resource center model and will work in conjunction with detox and rehabilitation centers and affordable housing programs. But as Deseret News reporters Katie McKellar and Marjorie Cortez' coverage pointed out, the neighbors are rightly skeptical. Quality of life, safety, and property values are all real concerns; it doesn't mean all the neighbors lack humanity.

Still, on the corner with Dave there was little talk of politics, of city officials' bad decision not to hold public meetings before the selection, or what the future would bring. There were sandwiches, about nine of them. Some would be eaten that night. Others were saved until morning. No chance they'll go bad. It was colder than an icebox out there.