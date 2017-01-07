Kyle Kuzma had a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead Utah past Arizona State 88-82 in Tempe, Ariz., for the Utes' first conference road win of the season.

The Sun Devils had a chance to tie the game late trailing 85-82, but Shannon Evans II missed a 3-point attempt and, after an offensive rebound, Tra Holder had a layup blocked by Lorenzo Bonam and the ball went off Holder out of bounds.

The Utes (11-4, 2-1 Pac-12) then sealed the win from the line.

After trailing by 10 points in the first half, Utah used a 20-5 run, including a 9-0 spurt, to build a 56-48 lead with 11:30 to play. After Arizona State (9-8, 2-2 Pac-12) made it a one-possession game, the Utes surged ahead 71-62 with 5:11 to play before holding off the Sun Devils late.

Three other Utes scored in double figures, including 18 each from JoJo Zamora and David Colette and 15 from Devon Daniels. Utah outrebounded Arizona State 40-30 and held a 55 to 48 advantage in field goal percentage.

Evans II paced the Sun Devils with 21 points and three rebounds.