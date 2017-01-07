For the second-consecutive year, six Utah Valley University grapplers won individual titles at the 10th annual UVU Open on Saturday at the newly named Lockhart Arena in Orem. Heavyweight Dustin Dennison won the second UVU Open championship of his career, while unattached Wolverines Heston Woolsey (125 pounds), Taylor LaMont (133), Matthew Ontiveros (149), Kieffer Taylor (174) and Gary Jantzer (184) all won their first.

"We're always excited to host this tournament. It's a great chance for our redshirts and younger guys to get some matches in and we were real pleased with how they wrestled," head coach Greg Williams said. "I thought that Taylor (LaMont), Gary (Jantzer) and Dustin (Dennison) especially did a nice job as they looked aggressive in all of their matches."

Dennison, LaMont and Jantzer highlighted the group by going a combined 14-0 on the day. The unattached freshmen LaMont and Jantzer each finished with identical 5-0 records, while Dennison posted a 4-0 clip at the 10th annual UVU Open tournament.

LaMont recorded four of his five victories for bonus points as he picked up two wins by fall and two more by technical fall. The highly touted recruit from nearby Mapleton, Utah, then faced off against former four-time Uzbekistan World Team member Nodir Safarov (unattached) in the title bout. LaMont, who earned a bronze medal finish at the UWW Junior World Greco-Roman Championships this past summer, managed to pull out a 3-2 double-overtime decision over his fellow Junior World Freestyle bronze medal finisher Safarov by picking up the decisive escape point in the second tiebreaker period.

With the contest deadlocked to 2-2 at the end of regulation, LaMont did a nice job of fighting off a number of Safarov attacks in the opening sudden victory overtime round to send the bout to the tiebreakers. After riding out Safarov in the first tiebreaker period, the Wolverine freshman then put the match away with a late escape point in the second tiebreaker to win his first UVU Open title. With the 5-0 outing, LaMont improves to 17-4 on the season.

Fellow unattached freshman Jantzer earned his UVU Open championship with three bonus-point victories and a pair of decisions. The Coos Bay, Oregon, native began his day with a 7-1 decision over Utah State's Jordan Cox and followed that up with a first-period fall over Embry-Riddle's Ricky Telles (0:52). After pulling out a 7-2 win over Boise State's Zach Coffman, Jantzer then advanced to the title bout with a medical forfeit win over teammate Abel Gomez. In the championship match, Jantzer matched up with teammate and the 174-pound champion Taylor. The heavier Jantzer got the best of Taylor by pinning him to complete his unblemished tournament run at 5-0 and improve his season record to 16-5.

Dennison, Utah Valley's lone starter to take part in the tournament, cruised through the heavyweight bracket en route to earning the second UVU Open title of his career. After winning the same tournament while competing unattached two years ago, Dennison opened his 2017 Open run with a win via forfeit over TJ Hall (unattached). The Wolverine junior then followed that up with back-to-back first-period falls over Colorado Mesa's Kyle Jennings (2:40) and Utah State's Dylan Stadel (2:08) to advance to the championship bout against teammate and unattached freshman Benjamin Andrew. Denninson got the best of the younger Andrew by defeating him by major decision (19-8) to complete his day with a 4-0 record.

With the four wins, Dennison ups his season record to 15-6.

Fellow unattached Wolverines Woolsey, Ontiveros and Taylor too won individual titles by going a combined 10-4. Sophomore 174-pounder Taylor led the group by going 4-1 while wrestling up a weight class at 184 pounds, while 149-pounder Ontiveros posted a 3-1 record en route earning to his title and the freshman Woolsey went 3-2 to pick up his championship at 125 pounds.

Two other Wolverines placed in the top three at the open tournament, as the unattached freshman Andrew went 3-1 to earn a second-place finish at heavyweight, while fellow unattached freshman Landon Knutzen went 2-2 at 149 pounds en route to posting a third-place finish.

Four more Utah Valley grapplers competed on the day, and sophomore Tyler Scott (125) and unattached freshman Austin Trapp (133) highlighted the group by each going 1-4. Junior 184-pounder Abel Gomez finished with a 0-1 record before having to pull out of the tournament due to an injury, while unattached freshman Michael Milliner rounded out the group with a 0-3 finish at 165 pounds.

The Wolverines now return to dual action when Big 12 Conference foe Air Force comes to town on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. Following Jan. 13's league dual, UVU will step out of conference action to take on CSU Bakersfield of the Pac-12 Conference at home on Thursday, Jan. 19.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.