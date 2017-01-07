Bingham's Jay Tufele and Provo's Ty Jones both started for the West team in a 27-17 loss to the East squad in Saturday's 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

Tufele, the four-star uncommitted defensive line recruit, finished with four tackles, including a solo tackle, and a half tackle for loss for the West. Jones, the four-star wide receiver who's committed to Washington, caught two passes for 8 yards in the loss.

Tufele had three of his tackles in the first quarter. That included tackles on back-to-back plays, including a tackle for loss on a first-and-10 near midfield. Late in the first, Tufele made a shoe-string tackle on East quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a broken play on third-and-15, keeping Tagovailoa from gaining a first down.

The Bingham product added a fourth tackle late in the fourth quarter as East was running out the clock. In the second quarter, Tufele also got pressure on East quarterback Jake Fromm, hitting Fromm moments after he connected on a 76-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Matthews that put East up 14-3 with 1:31 to go until halftime.

Jones had two 4-yard catches in the high school all-star game. The first came on a second-and-12 pass from West quarterback Tate Martell, a Ohio State commit, in the first quarter. In the second, Jones added his second 4-yard reception on a hitch pass from West quarterback Shawn Robinson on a second-and-6 play.

Jones was also targeted on two other plays. The most promising was on a second-and-15 play at the East 20 in the second quarter. But Robinson led Jones too far on the pass, overthrowing the wide-open Provo High product in the end zone, thwarting a potential score.

Jones was also targeted on a pass deep downfield from West quarterback Dylan McCaffrey on a third-and-8 just before halftime, but the pass was knocked down.