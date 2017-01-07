PROVO — Snow rested heavily on branches and cold-frosted windows on Saturday morning, but the smiles, hugs and handshakes were warm inside the Provo Multi-Stake Center as hundreds of former BYU players and coaches joined family and friends to celebrate the life of LaVell Edwards.

"He was a hall of fame man," said Bishop Brian Santiago, the leader of Edwards' Mormon congregation, at the beginning of the funeral.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who had weekly phone conversations with Edwards, took a break from preparations for his team's NFL playoff game next weekend to act as an honorary pallbearer with former Utah coach Ron McBride and former USC coach Ted Tollner.

Edwards led BYU to 257 wins between 1972 and 2000, 19 conference championships and a national championship in 1984, but his son-in-law, Kent Cannon, thanked God in a prayer for the coach's passion for his family, his players, his fellow coaches, his community, Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, and for his "unwavering strength, compassion and righteousness, his unflagging humor and kindness."

"He cared about football, sure," said grandson Geoffrey Cannon, "but he cared about his faith, his family and people more."

"My father loved everyone," his son, John Edwards, said. "I think he was the Will Rogers of coaching. I don't think he met a coach he didn't like. I don't think he met a player he didn't like. I don't think he met a person he didn't like."

John said his father taught him how to live, love, laugh and learn.

His other son, Jim, said he was proud that Sports Illustrated once called Edwards "the most hated man in Hawaii," because he pioneered mainland recruiting of Hawaiian players, which blessed his family's life and the BYU football program.

Edwards' daughter, Ann Cannon, lyrically described his loving, exemplary, 65-year marriage to Patti Covey Edwards.

Among the several hundred who attended the funeral were former Super Bowl- and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks, close family friends and dozens of other former players and coaches, like Norm Chow and Jim McMahon.

"What he wanted most was to inspire us, motivate us and lead us to follow the Lord Jesus Christ," Santiago said. "He wanted to be right with the Lord and left this earth ready to return to our Father in Heaven."

President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the faith's leading governing body, presided at the meeting. Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the faith's Quorum of Twelve Apostles and the president of BYU when Edwards was named head coach of the football program, also attended the funeral. Both LDS Church leaders spoke during the services.

Musical numbers included "Be Still, My Soul," Willie Nelson's "On the Road Again" and "Amazing Grace," the last song Edwards listened to, Santiago said.