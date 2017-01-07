SANDY — The Cottonwood Colts upset the Jordan Beetdiggers 49-43 in their first region matchup, thanks to Andrew Lujan’s 18 points, Zach Nelson’s 13 points and critical last-minute free throws.

The Colts came strong and maintained a good pace, never trailing during the game. Jordan struggled offensively and defensively all game long. The Beetdiggers shot the ball at very low percentage all night, and couldn’t capitalize on key plays.

It was all Cottonwood during the first half, going into the locker room up 29-15 and momentum on their side. The Beetdiggers came out strong during the third quarter, outscoring the Colts 18-9 to put the score at 38-33.

Both teams struggled during the fourth quarter, as the majority of the Beetdiggers' points during the fourth quarter were scored by Cameron Blunck and Indy Hanson; Lujan and Nelson scored the majority of the points for the Colts.

Although Jordan trailed in the fourth quarter and at one point was down by 9 points, Blunck and Hanson made critical baskets, cutting the score to 45-43 with a little over a minute remaining.

After a bad offensive possession by the Colts, the Beetdiggers retained the ball. Crew Wakley took matters into his hands and drove to the basket, where he got fouled with 40 seconds remaining. Wakley missed both free throws, forcing the Beetdiggers to foul Zach Nelson, who made both free throws, putting the Colts up 47-43.

The Beetdiggers got the ball back with 30 seconds remaining and gave it to Blunck for a desperation three-pointer, which he missed, and Nelson was fouled once more and made both of his free throws, to put the final score at 49-43.

The Beetdiggers starters struggled all game long. Blunck led the Beetdiggers in scoring with 12 points before being taken out in the final seconds due to an ankle injury. The Beetdiggers only played eight players and had two points off the bench, keeping the starters in the majority of the time.

The Beetdiggers have struggled without star player and leading scorer Spencer Curtis, who quit the team a little over a week ago. The Beetdiggers have lost three straight games and are looking to bounce back against West Jordan on Tuesday. Cottonwood’s next game is Tuesday at home against Copper Hills.