The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Rapid City Rush, 4-1, on Friday night at Maverik Center.

The Grizzlies scored four-straight goals, starting with 6:27 left in the second period, and goaltender Troy Redmann stopped 23-of-24 overall and 22 straight to improve to 4-2-1-0 with the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies All-Star Erik Bradford scored goals one and three and finished with two goals and one assist. Ralph Cuddemi scored goals two and four for his second two-goal night of the year.

"We're starting to come together as a team and we're coming together at the right time," Bradford said.

Utah killed 1:03 shorthanded five-on-three late in the first period to keep the deficit at 1-0 as Redmann made three huge saves.

“I think he’s the best five-on-three shorthanded goalie I’ve ever seen,” said head coach and General Manager Tim Branham. “We talked about it pregame. He goes stretches without allowing goals and it really lifts the team.”

Redmann went the final 51:28 of the contest without allowing a goal.

Rapid City took a 1-0 lead 8:32 into the first period on a two-on-one back the other way as Utah had previously taken five of the first six shots.

Bradford tied the game on a third effort of Michael Pelech and Mathieu Aubin shots to tie it at one with 6:27 left in the second period.

After Martin Nemcik fought in his first game with Utah, Ralph moved in on a shorthanded breakaway to give Utah a 2-1 lead just 1:45 after tying.

In the third period, Bradford made it 3-1, 7:02 into the frame as he and Mathieu Aubin converged to the goal mouth. Cuddemi fired the puck in from Brad Navin to make it 4-1.

The Grizzlies are back home with Rapid City on Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN 700 with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m.