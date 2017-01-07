Utah State’s gymnastics team opened the 2017 campaign by splitting a tri meet on Friday night, falling to host Arizona while defeating Texas Woman’s at the McKale Center.

The Wildcats won the meet with a 194.025, the Aggies finished second with a 191.600 and the Pioneers recorded a 189.500.

“It wasn’t the start we wanted or expected, but the potential on this team is outstanding,” said fourth-year head coach Nadalie Walsh. “With a little more time, we will see major changes to our team score. I am really looking forward to next weekend’s meet in the Spectrum, where the Aggies will get to make their fans proud.”

Madison Ward was the lone Aggie to capture an event title as the sophomore from Rexburg, Idaho, won the floor with a 9.825. For Ward, it’s the second time in her career she has won an event.

Utah State began the meet on beam and recorded a 47.025, highlighted by freshman Elle Golison’s 9.600. Following the first rotation, the Aggies trailed the Wildcats (48.775 on vault) but led the Pioneers (46.925 on bars).

In the second rotation, Utah State moved to floor, where Ward helped the Aggies record a team score of 48.550. Golison tied for fifth on the event with a 9.775, while senior Bailey McIntire placed eighth with a 9.750.

At the midway point of the meet, Arizona still continued to lead with a 97.200, while Utah State was second (95.575) and Texas Woman’s third (93.625).

Just like she did on beam in the first rotation, Golison led the way for the Aggies after they moved to vault. The native of Long Beach, California, earned a 9.700 to tie for second, helping Utah State record a team score of 48.225. Junior Miranda Hone notched a 9.675 to tie for ninth.

The Aggies (143.800) closed the gap on the Wildcats (144.350) after the third rotation, while the Pioneers had a 140.800 heading into the final event.

Utah State closed the meet on bars, where senior Keri Peel notched a 9.750 to tie for third and help the Aggies record a 47.800 in the final rotation. McIntire tied for fifth with a 9.650, while Hone was seventh with a 9.600.

The Pioneers’ Schyler Jones won the all-around with a 38.650.

Utah State improved to 8-3 all-time against Texas Woman’s, but it fell to 11-24 against Arizona. This was the first time the Aggies have met either of these schools since the 2012 campaign.

Utah State is set to open the home portion of its schedule on Friday, Jan. 13, against Bowling Green and North Carolina State at 7 p.m., at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.