Playing at home for the first time in more than a month, the Westminster men’s basketball team secured an 81-69 win over Colorado Christian on Friday night in the Behnken Field House.

Westminster (5-5, 5-3 RMAC) held the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s third-highest scoring team 15 points below its average in the win. The Griffins limited Colorado Christian (10-5, 4-2 RMAC) to 42.1 percent shooting and just 7-of-24 from beyond the arc.

After the visitors scored nine-straight points to open a 15-12 lead midway through the first half, the Griffins countered with a 17-4 run in four minutes that put them in front, 29-19, with 6:39 to play in the first half. The Griffins closed that run with 12 straight points to retake a lead they never gave back.

That lead was cut to four later in the first half before the Griffins used an 11-3 burst to take a 42-34 halftime advantage. CCU was able to trim that deficit back to within six on a pair of occasions in the second half before the Griffins quickly pushed it back to double digits each time.

Westminster finished the game shooting 50 percent from the field after going 15-of-26 in the second half. The Griffins assisted on 18-of-31 field goals with only 10 turnovers, and they won the boards, 37-32, and blocked five shots.

Four Griffins scored in double figures with Zerrion Payton leading the team with 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting. He also added seven rebounds, four assists and zero turnovers to his line. Dayon Goodman added 17 points and eight rebounds, while Marcus Bryce went for 15 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

The Griffins bench provided 23 points, including a career-high 12 from Tanner Newbold. He scored the first nine points of the team’s 12-0 first-half run. Travis Devashrayee added eight points and hit a pair of threes.

CCU also had four players score in double figures. Brett Brady led the team with 22 points and three makes from deep.

Westminster is back in action on Saturday when it hosts Colorado School of Mines at 7:30 p.m. MST.