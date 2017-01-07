The Westminster women’s basketball team fell to Colorado Christian, 69-46, on Friday night in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action in the Behnken Field House.

Westminster (6-6, 4-4 RMAC) never led in the game and fell behind 8-1 in less than five minutes. Playing at home for more than a month didn’t help the Griffins cause as Colorado Christian (6-8, 4-5) opened a 32-14 lead with 3:05 to play in the first half.

The Griffins did pull the game back to within 36-28 on an Aubrie Vale 3-pointer in the opening moments of the third quarter before the Cougars secured the road victory by scoring 23 of the game’s next 29 points and holding the Griffins to 2-of-15 shooting with five turnovers during the 10-minute spurt.

Westminster shot just 28.3 percent from the field after starting 2-of-12 in the opening quarter. The Griffins held CCU to 40.0 percent shooting, but they gave up 12 second chance points on 11 Cougar offensive rebounds. The Griffins grabbed 16 offensive boards but were only able to convert them into two points, while committing 20 turnovers.

No Griffin scored in double figures with Max Shelley leading the way with nine points in her second start of the season. Sicilee Williams had seven points off the bench. Vale finished with six points and seven rebounds. Denise Gonzalez added five points, six rebounds and six assists.

Each team secured 39 total rebounds in the game. Westminster was 7-of-27 from beyond the arc and blocked a season-high four shots.

Mikala Gordon led the Cougars with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Alex Nelson added 15 points.

Westminster returns to action on Saturday when it faces Colorado School of Mines for the second time in eight days. The game in the Behnken Field House tips at 5:30 p.m. MST.