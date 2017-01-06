I think people need to start taking note, not just state guys here, but outside at other colleges looking at him, he’s phenomenal.

WEST JORDAN — Stockton Shorts was sick of losing to Bingham.

It was only four straight losses for Copper Hills, but with one of those losses coming in last year’s 5A championship, and another in a preseason tournament last month, it’s easy to see why the frustration was so high for the Grizzlies.

Shorts was determined to avoid a fifth-straight loss in Friday’s Region 3 opener.

“I told myself I’m not letting me and my team lose to this team again, and I did everything I could to win the game,” said Shorts.

That’s exactly what the senior did, scoring a game-high 34 points and nailing the game-winning 3-pointer to lift Copper Hills to a scintillating 59-57 overtime victory over rival Bingham.

Shorts scored eight of his 34 points in overtime, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left on the clock — his seventh 3-pointer of the game.

“Just a gamer,” said Copper Hills coach Andrew Blanchard. “I think people need to start taking note, not just state guys here, but outside at other colleges looking at him, he’s phenomenal.”

Bingham still had plenty of time to try and answer back after calling a timeout with 4.2 seconds left, and the play Bingham coach Jake Schoeder drew up resulted in an off-the-ball foul on Copper Hills with one-tenth of a second remaining.

The first free throw for highly recruited Branden Carlson rimmed in and out, and then Bingham was whistled for a lane violation on the intentional miss on the second as Copper Hills was finally able to celebrate ending the Bingham hex.

“That felt pretty good. Two good teams in the state playing their tails off, and to be able to come out with a home victory in overtime against a rival school, nothing better than that for those guys,” said Blanchard. “They’re so well coached, they have great players, great tradition, we’re just really thankful that we could come out and hit some shots and make some big clutch plays down the stretch.”

In the epic overtime, both teams played unbelievable offensively.

When Bingham’s Tanner Davis buried a 3-pointer to open the scoring in overtime with 2:40 remaining, it was the first of 10 straight possessions in which Bingham and Copper Hills traded scores. Only one of those possessions resulted in free throws, with the other nine all resulting in field goals.

For Bingham, one of those buckets was an emphatic dunk by Carlsen, but the difference for Copper Hills was that Shorts made two 3-pointers in overtime, while Callahan Blackham also made one.

“That was unbelievable with guys hitting clutch shots on both ends of the floor,” said Blanchard.

Bingham went ahead 57-56 on a layup by Brayden Cosper with 15 seconds left in overtime, but Copper Hills answered right back on Shorts’ 3-pointer.

“Once it left my hand I knew it was in. I was feeling it all game, and I just happened to get the open shot and I made it,” said Shorts.

While regulation was a back-and-forth affair, the first four quarters was a game of runs. Bingham had a 7-0, 8-0 and 11-0 run during regulation, while Copper Hills had a 7-0 and 15-3 run.

Neither could pull away in the fourth quarter though, and neither team had a good look for a game-winning shot either.

In the loss, Lleyton Parker led Bingham with 16 points.