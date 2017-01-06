Honestly, it was one of those nights where it was just so bad, we just have to flush it.

SALT LAKE CITY — The final stat sheet quantified what Utah coach Lynne Roberts couldn’t find the words to explain.

“Where do you start?” Roberts said after Utah struggled to overcome abysmal first-half shooting in a 66-44 loss to No. 19 ranked Arizona State Friday at the Huntsman Center in women's basketball. “Every aspect of the game we were beat in. Arizona State beat us in every category of the game. … Honestly, it was one of those nights where it was just so bad, we just have to flush it.”

The 12-2 Utes were looking forward to the opportunity that hosting a nationally ranked team presents to a program fighting for national recognition. But letting the Sun Devils start with 9-0 run was not the best way to take advantage of that opportunity.

Utah went 2 for 17 in the first quarter in what is this season’s worst offensive performance, hands down.

“It’s tough, really tough,” said guard Tanaeya Boclair, whose 13-point third quarter performance was one of the team’s few bright spots. “There’s a reason they’re a top 25 team. … We gained so much experience from those 40 minutes of basketball even though we took the loss.”

Things got slightly better in the second quarter, but ASU owned a 34-15 lead heading into the half. While the teams played pretty evenly in the second half, ASU beat Utah on the boards in the team’s worst rebounding performance under Roberts’ leadership — 48-32.

“We just got crushed on the boards,” Roberts said. “We were out of it. I just don’t know what it was. I wish I knew. We just had an off night.”

The Sun Devils earned 16 offensive rebounds, while Utah had just seven.

“There is no excuse to giving up, we don’t deserve to win if we give up 16 offensive rebounds,” Roberts said. “You can’t expect to beat the 19th-ranked team in the country and give up 16 offensive rebounds. … I’m not freaking out, but the thing that was really disheartening was just defensively, we were not as dialed in as we’ve been in the past.”

Boclair, who finished with a team high 17 points, also pointed out how the team’s defensive effort could have been better.

“We could have been a lot more disruptive on defense,” she said. “Just taking more one-on-one pride is something we need to focus on.”

Roberts praised Boclair more for her leadership throughout the game than her ability to score on the ASU defense.

“I think by the third quarter she was ticked off, like ‘This is ridiculous,’” Roberts said. “And I’m really proud of her. In the timeouts, she was fantastic. She was positive, constructive, she showed a lot of leadership and poise. … I thought she was just tough and fearless.”

The team can’t ruminate on the loss for long as it hosts Arizona on Sunday at noon.

“You have no choice,” Roberts said of moving past the loss. “That’s kind of the beauty, right? Like tomorrow, we’ll talk about this for about 10 minutes, and then we have to start preparing for Arizona. You don’t have a lot of time to dwell on it and feel sorry for ourselves.”

Boclair said it’s something Roberts preaches every day that will help the Utes shake off the almost embarrassing performance.

“Just next play mentality is something we focus on a lot as a team,” Boclair said. “So even though you had a turnover on the play before, it’s what can you do the next possession to get a steal? It’s all about next play mentality for us. … It’s hard as a player because you’re so focused on, ‘Oh, but last play I missed this shot. Should I take it again? But coach Rob really presses the issue with us. So it’s automatic.”