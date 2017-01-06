We moved the ball and we trusted each other. We didn’t rely on one particular player to carry us.

WOODS CROSS — As the last few seconds of Friday night’s region opener between the Wildcats and Leopards ticked away, East guard Marcelino Bateman, on a fast break started by a Woods Cross turnover, attempted a layup, only to have the ball swatted away. While said sequence had little to no bearing on the result of the game, it was emblematic of the contest as a whole. Led by senior guard Trevin Knell, with a game-high 28 points, the Wildcats overcame a sloppy and inconsistent first half, and soundly defeated the visiting Leopards 75-52.

In addition to Knell, forwards Taylor Smith and Cameron Allen scored 14 and 10 points respectively. In total, eight different Wildcats found their way into the scoring column.

“We moved the ball and we trusted each other,” Woods Cross head coach Kasey Walkenhurst said when asked why his team was victorious. “We didn’t rely on one particular player to carry us. It just shows that when we work together, and trust that when we get rid of the ball someone is going to make a good play for us, good things happen.”

The game didn’t start out particularly well for the home team. The Leopards jumped on the Wildcats early, quieting a rather boisterous crowd that had been treated to a stellar rendition of the national anthem by one of their own. Taylor Zwick was especially instrumental in the visitors' hot start (Zwick scored seven of East’s 11 first-quarter points).

Woods Cross did respond though, as Knell was able to hit a couple of 3-pointers. The Wildcats also caused multiple Leopard turnovers, which led to some easy layups for Smith and Allen.

“Shooting layups is a pretty high percentage shot,” said Walkenhurst. “We like to get up and push the ball. We have bigs that run the floor really well. We thought that we could take advantage of that.”

At the end of the first period, Woods Cross led 17-11 and appeared squarely in control.

As the second quarter began, it seemed that the Wildcats had picked up right where they left off as Knell started the action with yet another dagger from behind the arc.

A quick East timeout, however, shifted the momentum. The Leopards came out determined to get the ball inside to their 6-foot-9 star center Mikey Frazier. The strategy paid off as Frazier scored seven quick points. The center’s play also opened the floor up for his fellow Leopards, particularly forwards Andre Muilbea and Jeremy Jiba.

By the end of the second quarter, East, with the score 29-27, had pulled within two points of the Wildcats.

After a competitive first half that saw both teams go on significant runs, it seemed certain that the game would go down to the wire. That is until play started in the second half.

The Wildcats erupted for 26 points in the third quarter, a mark that included 11 points from Knell.

“It shows his toughness,” Walkenhurst said of Knell’s play. “He could have easily put his head down (after a couple early missed layups) and tried to take the game over. Instead, he trusted his teammates and realized that when he uses those guys too, he becomes even better.”

The fourth quarter was all Woods Cross. Allen was everywhere in the final frame. His team-high eight points in the period helped the Wildcats silence any and all attempted East comebacks.

“We just kept doing what we had been doing,” Walkenhurst said when asked about his team’s second-half surge. “We were getting to the basket, we just weren’t finishing. In the second half we were making our layups.”

With the victory, Woods Cross improves to 10-2 on the season, as well as 1-0 in Region 5. The Leopards fall to 7-4 and 0-1 in region play.

Up next, the Wildcats travel to Box Elder High School to face the Bees Tuesday, and East returns home to battle the Bountiful Braves.