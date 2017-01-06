KEARNS — A man was charged with four felonies Friday for his alleged role in the shooting of a 9-year-old boy in the head in Kearns last month.

Oscar Bermejo, 19, is charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury, second-degree felony obstructing justice, third-degree felony discharge of a firearm and third-degree felony aggravated assault.

Bermejo, of Layton, was allegedly one of two men responsible for the shooting at 4985 S. Stockton Ave. on Dec. 29 that hit a 9-year-old boy sitting in the back of an SUV.

The boy was hospitalized in critical condition. He was moved out of the intensive care unit at Primary Children's Hospital earlier this week, but is expected to remain in the hospital for at least another few days.

Unified police say they are still trying to identify the second man involved. Court documents say Bermejo committed the felony firearm discharge crimes "as a party to the offense."

A witness said he saw a BMW circle the block three times prior to the shooting, according to the charges. That person wrote down the vehicle's license plate number. Another neighbor told police she saw the passenger of the BMW get out of the car just before hearing two gunshots.

Two other children were also in the SUV when it was shot at, but were not hit, according to court documents.

The reported license plate led police to suspect Bermejo, charges state. He is currently being held in the Salt Lake County Jail.

Bermejo had previously told several people to falsely report his BMW as stolen in an effort to avoid detection, court documents allege.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Unified police at 801-743-7000.