We started taking it to the hoop and trying to get open, started playing as a team. I was just thinking of the team and region, and playing as a team. This just feels so good to win.

BOUNTIFUL — It looked like the Highland Rams were reeling on the ropes as they trailed defending 4A girls state basketball champion Bountiful High by eight points with just four minutes left to play.

But junior forward Sini Fifita ignited a game-ending 16-3 run and the Rams pulled out a thrilling 44-39 Region 5 road victory over the Braves on Friday evening.

"We started taking it to the hoop and trying to get open, started playing as a team," Fifita said of the Rams' decisive surge. "I was just thinking of the team and region, and playing as a team. This just feels so good to win."

Highland was staring at a discouraging 36-28 deficit down the stretch of a low-scoring struggle when Fifita fueled the Rams' fire, scoring seven straight points over a 2:05 span to pull them within a point at 36-35.

Then senior forward Breana Moeai scored on a put-back, was fouled and converted the conventional 3-point play to put Highland on top 38-36 with 1:05 remaining.

Senior guard Alex Debow and junior guard Taryn Johnson combined to hit 6 of 6 free throws over the final 32.6 seconds, and the Rams came away with a dramatic 44-39 comeback win.

Moeai scored 12 points before fouling out in the final minute, while Fifita finished with 11. DeBow was also in double digits with 10, and Johnson scored seven for Highland (7-3, 2-0 Region 5) which, after missing 5 of 10 free throws in the third quarter, made 11 of 11 from the line in the fourth frame, including a clutch 9 of 9 over the game's final four minutes.

For Bountiful, Mary Larson led the way with a game-high 15 points, while Analee Moore added nine and Kieran Gillins chipped in with seven for the Braves (6-5, 1-1).

"I just can't say enough about their grit," Highland coach Kurt Schneider said of his team, which poured in 23 fourth-period points after scoring just 21 through the first three quarters. "They had every reason to quit; things weren't going their way and they had every reason to quit, but they didn't do it. So hats off to my girls. … They've had to overcome a ton of adversity this season.

"These girls have always fought hard, but we've just had a tough time scoring at times. … We've always played hard, and I've told them you can hang your hats on defense, just keep working hard on defense and things will change for them. And I'm hoping that they're starting to get more confidence."

Before Highland's late scoring flurry, the game had been a grind-it-out battle in which points were difficult to come by.

Bountiful built a nine-point lead, 19-10, in the second quarter and led by eight, 22-14, at halftime. But the Rams' defense toughened up in the second half, trimming the Braves' lead to 27-21 at the third stop.

Then Highland, which had scored just seven points in each of the first three quarters, seemed to figure things out, scoring seven points in the first 1:40 of the fourth period to pull the score to 29-28.

But when Tashena Ashby, Larson, Natalie Eyring and Gillins combined on a 7-0 run to give Bountiful a 36-28 lead with 4:17 to go, it looked like the Rams might be done.

Then Fifita revived them, hitting a pair of free throws, burying a 3-pointer and scoring inside on a put-back in a one-person 7-0 scoring spurt to get Highland right back in the game.

"We got it within six there, and I told the girls that we needed to start pressuring and it seemed like Bountiful struggled with the pressure," Schneider said. "We got some turnovers and got to the free-throw line, and Sini hit that big shot from the top of the key that changed the momentum."

Moeai's putback basket and subsequent free throw put the Rams ahead, and the smooth-shooting Debow swished four free throws in the closing seconds, with Johnson adding a pair of her own to help put it away.

Meanwhile, Bountiful's offense struggled down the stretch and the Braves missed 6 of 7 free throws over the final 1:41 to let it slip away.

"We've struggled with our free throws at times this year, but the girls can knock ’em down. I don't know what it is," Schneider said. "And then you saw Bountiful miss ’em, they struggled with it down the stretch."

EMAIL: rhollis@desnews.com