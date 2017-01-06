This is a good opportunity to get the body going, like an actual race at World Cups or World Championships, so my mindset going into this was just to prepare for that. So I wasn’t really looking at a time or place.

KEARNS — Long-track speedskater Mitch Whitmore’s goal when he took the ice for Friday’s U.S. long-track championships wasn’t to skate his fastest time this season or earn a spot on the podium.

That’s exactly what the 27-year-old two-time Olympian did in both 500-meter races. Despite back-to-back victories, and season best performances, he said his approach at this weekend’s National Championships is more about continuing to improve in advance of World Championships in February.

“My goals coming into this were actually that we have a long time between now and World (Championships), and we don’t have any World Cups in between there, so we’re going to kind of stay back and kind of mirror our Olympic season.”

That means after this weekend’s U.S. Championships — which will qualify athletes for the World Sprint Championships — they will head to a two-week training camp in Milwaukee. Then they will head to Korea for World Sprint Championships.

So while it seems a high-stakes competition, it’s more laid back than most other competitions throughout the season.

“This is a good opportunity to get the body going,” Whitmore said, “like an actual race at World Cups or World Championships, so my mindset going into this was just to prepare for that. So I wasn’t really looking at a time or place.”

Still, the oval — dubbed the “Fastest Ice on Earth” — was the site of 49 personal records and a performance by Mia Manganello, who tied the American record in the 3,000-meter race with a time of 4:01.98. Whitmore won both 500-meter races, with his fastest time coming in the second race and his season’s best with a time of 34.51. In his first race, he won with a time of 34.62.

Jonathan Garcia set a season and personal best with 35.01 seconds in the first race, and then beat it in the second race with a time of 34.92.

Kimani Griffin finished third in both races with a 35.13 in the first race and a 35.04 in the second. That was also his personal record and season’s best time.

Griffin said he’d been hoping to take the quality of his practices into this weekend’s races.

“I just didn’t want to think too much about the time or who else is in my race,” he said. “I knew if I felt like I’d been feeling in practice, that I was capable of skating fast today. So I just put that pressure on myself to do some good skating, and I knew the time would come.”

Four-time Olympian Shani Davis was fourth in both races, with 35.25 in the first and 35.24 in the second — both season’s best times. He won the men’s 5,000-meter race with a time of 6:29.90.

Heather Richardson Bergsma won both women’s 500-meter races with season-best times — 37.97 seconds in the first and 37.62 in the second.

“The first one was a little shaky,” she said smiling. “I toe-picked on the start and the last corner, I didn’t set up so good. So yeah, it was nice to get that one out of the way, and the second one was better.”

Bergsma, who leads the World Cup standings for women, said she’s more comfortable than she’s ever been, although she’s not sure why.

“I think the training that I put in over the summer keeps me really strong,” she said. “I go confident into my races, so I think that’s new for me. Before I would be questioning everything. But now I’m able to just kind of stay relaxed and focus on what I want to do. … I don’t know why, I’m just happy.”

Sugar Todd finished second in both races with a season’s best in the second competition (38.65), and Jerica Tandiman was third with a time of 38.95.

The women's 1,500-meter race opens Saturday's championships races with the men's 1,500 following at 11:20 a.m. The 5,000-meter women's and 10,000-meter championships follow the men's race, with short-track championships continuing Saturday at 3:40 p.m. All races are free to the public and conclude Sunday afternoon.