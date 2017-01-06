TEMPE, Ariz. — Less than 48 hours after a 66-56 loss at Arizona, the Utah Utes have moved up the road for another Pac-12 game. They take on Arizona State Saturday (3 p.m., Pac-12 Networks) at Wells Fargo Arena.

“It’s a completely different animal,” said Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak. “I’ve seen Arizona State play a few times and jumped into all the work (Thursday) night.”

The Sun Devils (9-7. 2-1), Krystkowiak explained, shoot an unbelievable number of 3-pointers and make them. He also noted that they sometimes employ a small lineup with shooters all over the floor.

Krystkowiak said ASU is a little reminiscent of San Francisco and admits it's not “a great matchup.” The Dons were 16 of 28 from 3-point range in an 89-86 win over the Utes at the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii on Dec. 22.

This is the first time since then that Utah will face a team that stretches the floor like USF. Krystkowiak acknowledged that it creates some problems in a number of different ways.

The short turnaround doesn’t help.

“It’s pretty obvious you don’t have a whole lot of time,” Krystkowiak said. “You can’t come out here and spend a lot of time on it.”

Although much of Utah’s preparation this week was focused on Arizona, the coaching staff did build in some things at practices.

“This team runs so many sets,” said Krystkowiak, who added that Arizona might run five while ASU may have 100-plus to try to trick you.

Simply put, he continued, it’s a different mentality.

Utah forward David Collette, who leads the Utes with 15 points per game, is confident the Utes (10-4, 1-1) can adjust.

“I think we’ve dealt with it a couple of times throughout the year,” he said. “You’ve got to know that’s how it is coming in. You’re not going to be playing the same defense game-to-game. So I think we’ll be ready.”

Collete added that the Utes have gone over what went wrong at Arizona and they’re moving on to ASU.

“We’re ready to guard them,” he said.

The Sun Devils are averaging 82 points per game, their highest total since 1997-98. Senior guard Torian Graham tops the team with an 18.3 average. He’s hit 46 3-point shots and is one of seven players on the squad to have made 10 or more on the season.

ASU has attempted 433 shots from beyond the arc, 37 more than any other team in the Pac-12. The Sun Devils are connecting on 36.7 percent of the long shots, the fourth-best percentage in the conference.

Like Utah, ASU was in action Thursday night — edging Colorado 78-77 in a thriller.

“We're going to watch film. We'll watch some of (the) game and go over positives and negatives tomorrow, mainly positives,” said Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley. “Just staying in a great frame of mind and getting whatever work guys might need and take care of our bodies. Get ready for Utah and watch a lot of film on them.

EXTRA STUFF: Utah leads the all-time series 31-20 and has won the past four meetings. … The Utes defeated the Sun Devils 81-46 last February in the Huntsman Center. … Utah practiced at Grand Canyon University on Friday.