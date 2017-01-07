I wish to thank the Mormon Tabernacle Choir for accepting the invitation to perform at our nation's inauguration this month. Please know that you will be a light in a dark place, a light that is greatly needed for the people of our country and the world.

Regardless of who is being inaugurated, you will inspire faith and hope in our great nation and that an important future awaits us. Mormon Tabernacle Choir, you will be a wonderful blessing to our nation on Inauguration Day.

Richard Miller

Bentonville, Arkansas