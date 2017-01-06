I’ve upped expectations a notch further and we’ve trained a few more numbers in terms of routines and skill work. We’ve tried to do more pressure situations sooner, and a little more often. This should help our young team.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah gymnastics isn’t starting off its season lightly as the sixth-ranked Red Rocks host No. 7 Michigan Saturday at 5 p.m. Utah defeated the Wolverines last season in Ann Arbor and holds a 27-13 all-time record in the rivalry, including three-straight victories.

Michigan is always a tough competitor and will likely put up a score that will give Utah a run for its money. The Wolverines are led by All-American Nicole Artz and transfer Paige Zaziski.

“I don’t think they (Wolverines) lost a lot of routines, and were extremely talented last year — they were a Super Six team,” said Utah co-head coach Megan Marsden. “They just had a bum meet at regionals so they didn’t even get to NCAAs to have a chance at Super Six.

“I know that will motivate them, and the other thing is we had a chance to beat them last year on their home floor, and we know teams don’t forget that. We’ve told our team we can’t hold back in any way.”

Utah is playing more aggressive this year in the sense that it's changed up coaching assignments and the way it trains for beam, which has been a roller-coaster ride for recent squads. Utah believes the changes will help it become even more competitive.

On the coaching end, the Red Rocks went through a transition year a season ago after Tom Farden was elevated to co-head coach with Megan Marsden, and assistant Meredith Paulicivic was hired. Those changes came on the heels of Greg Marsden, one of the most successful coaches in any sport, retiring after 40 years.

Paulicivic came to Utah with experience in every event, but mostly oversaw floor since she’s a great choreographer, and it seemed the best fit. She is continuing as the choreographer, but will move into the lead role on vault. That frees up Farden, who had been overseeing vault, to go back to floor for spotting and such.

“I like the change so far,” said Marsden.

The Red Rocks have also mixed things up on beam to complement the athletes they have and to build consistency on the four-inch apparatus.

“I’ve upped expectations a notch further and we’ve trained a few more numbers in terms of routines and skill work,” said Marsden. “We’ve tried to do more pressure situations sooner, and a little more often. This should help our young team.”

Utah is slated to have nine of its 12 rostered athletes compete against Michigan, with freshman MyKayla Skinner and sophomores MaKenna Merrell and Sabrina Schwab going all-around.

Utah notes

Utah is the only program to make 41 straight national championship appearances and is tied for the most national championships (10) with Georgia. Utah has missed the Super Six three of the past four seasons, but finished second in 2015. Prior to this stretch, the Red Rocks had made 13-straight Super Six appearances.