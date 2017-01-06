We’re going to have to make tough decisions. You have to commit to something and trust that the players on your team understand that to put the team first and subordinate their own egos to the group.

MINNEAPOLIS — Despite losing two of the first three games of their current road swing, the good news for the Utah Jazz is that they are as close to being a completely healthy team as they’ve been all season as they prepare for Saturday night's game (6 p.m. MST) against Minnesota.

After having exactly 100 total games missed by players because of injuries or illness through Thursday, which is the fourth-most in the NBA this season, the Jazz had just one missing player — George Hill — in their latest game, a 101-93 loss to Toronto.

The Jazz will be happy to have all 15 players on the roster healthy for the first time all season, barring another setback, when Hill returns. He participated in practice Friday, but has been ruled out for Saturday’s game. However, a full roster brings with it another problem – a good problem many would say – of how to juggle all the minutes for all of the players.

There are only 240 minutes of playing time to be spread around each game, and the Jazz have already started 11 players with 15 different starting lineups. Every player on the roster except rookie Joel Bolomboy has played significant minutes at some time this season.

“We’re going to have to make tough decisions,” said coach Quin Snyder. “You have to commit to something and trust that the players on your team understand that to put the team first and subordinate their own egos to the group.”

The Jazz welcomed back Alec Burks earlier this week after he missed the first 34 games of the season, and on Thursday, Dante Exum rejoined the lineup after missing six straight games. Derrick Favors hasn’t missed a game in two weeks after earlier missing 15 games.

“It’ s little bit imperfect as far as who’s going to contribute and play on a given night,” Snyder said. “It’s something that for us, you’d hope to work through that in November and it just hasn’t been the case. We’re going to have to do in January what a lot of teams do in November and our players are going to have to be tough-minded and we’re going to have to make tough decisions. You have to commit to something and trust that your team, that the players on your team understand that and put the team first and subordinate their own egos to the group.”

One logjam is occurring at the wing position where Gordon Hayward, Rodney Hood, Joe Ingles, Joe Johnson and Alec Burks all play. With Burks finally getting healthy, he must take time away from the others, which is a challenge for Snyder since Ingles has been playing well and the veteran Johnson is valuable off the bench. But so far, Burks has played a total of seven minutes in two games.

At point guard, the minutes of both Exum and Shelvin Mack will be reduced when Hill returns, while Raul Neto will likely not get any minutes.

Snyder prefers not to call it a “good problem,” saying “problems aren’t good, period” and looking at the positive of having a healthy team for a change.

“If we want to characterize it that way, what I would focus on — it’s nice to be healthy,” he said. “Let’s put it that way. If there’s a problem, as long as everybody wants to win, that’s the umbrella over everything There’s nothing wrong with a player being upset because he wants to play. We would hope that would be the case because guys are competitive. It’s human nature.”

Several Jazz players have said winning is the main thing, no matter how many minutes they play, so we’ll see how they’ll react if their minutes are cut substantially.

“The biggest thing is for the team to collectively keep their spirit and understand the next-man-up concept,” said Snyder. “It works if the next man stands up. And that’s what we’ve got to have, and that’s by and large what we’ve had. Hopefully we’ll get guys healthy and I’ll have all the good problems that everybody tells I’m going to have.”

JAZZ NOTES: The first results of fan All-Star balloting came out Thursday, but no Jazz players made the top 10 in the Western Conference for guards or frontcourt players. This year, media and players will also have a say in the starting All-Stars. … The Jazz already own a victory over the Timberwolves at the Target Center, a 112-103 win back in late November. … The T-Wolves will be coming back from a game at Washington, where they lost 112-105 Friday night after losing at Philadelphia on Tuesday. … The Jazz and T-Wolves will play at Vivint Arena on March 1 and April 7.