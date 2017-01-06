People walk in the bitter cold in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday, where the temperature bottomed out at 2, according to meteorologist Kevin Eubank. Things were even worse in Logan, where overnight temperatures dropped to -28. Schools in the Cache County School District and Logan City School District were closed Friday because school officials said it was too cold to keep buses running. Even usually balmy St. George was shivering, with high temperatures in the 30s on Friday. However, things will warm up over the weekend as a warm storm pushes into the area, bringing with it lots of rain. The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City is warning for the potential of flooding, particularly in Cache County where an inch of rain could fall within a 12-hour period.